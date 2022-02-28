Heat Will Keep on Hitting in San Diego

Mostly sunny skies were forecast Monday in San Diego County with moderate temperatures expected in advance of significant warming which could continue into Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Periods of Santa Ana winds were expected, forecasters said, heaviest on Monday.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

Temperatures will stay warm Tuesday and into Wednesday, NBC 7 Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week to the west of the mountains, where temperatures will run 10-20 degrees above normal, with highs in the mid-

to-upper 80s inland, according to Midcap.

The warm weather is expected to cool off heading into Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the offshore flow becomes stronger and San Diego County's next weather system moves in.

The county could see possibly see rain by late Thursday and early Friday. Another small chance could be possible Saturday, when there will be much cooler temperatures.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Wednesday is predicted to be the transition day, with winds turning back onshore during the day, but still very warm, with inland areas mostly in the 80s. Lower deserts were likely see peak heat on Wednesday.

An upper trough could move into the West Coast and begin to influence the weather on Thursday with better onshore flow then and significant cooling.

By Friday and the weekend, the trough was expected to dig into the region, the NWS said. The trough position may determine whether rain occurs in Southern California.

The City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.