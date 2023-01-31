Fresh Snow Blankets Mount Laguna

San Diego County families showed up early to Mount Laguna on Tuesday to enjoy the fresh snow on the ground.

As the day went on, the snow began to melt, but many families said they decided it was worth a trip to the mountain for their kids to experience the snow.

“We just told them last night because she checked the weather — and then we checked out the live cam because Mount Laguna has a live cam that you can check out, so we looked at that — it looked like there was enough snow on the ground to go sledding, and then so we just took a chance,” El Cajon's Raymond De Alba said.

De Alba brought his four kids to the mountain to build snowmen and sled. The Airy family, also from El Cajon, said they hadn’t come out to see the snow in more than 10 years. After the last storm system came through, they decided they wanted to go out the next chance it snowed but wanted to make sure they were prepared for the cold weather.

“I spent three days at thrift stores, and I got us all ready and we waited for snow," Jennifer Airy said. "So this is our big —you know, my son is 5; he’s never seen the snow — so it’s our chance. It worked out perfectly."