Flooding, Storm Damage Follows All That Rain in San Diego

Reports have been trickling in from all over San Diego County — from Coronado to Mission Valley to Kearny Mesa — on Sunday regarding flooding, road closures, downed trees and more following the powerful New Year's Eve storm that dropped as much as an inch or more of precipitation on most of the region.

Ashley Matthews Forecast for Jan. 1, 2023

Earlier in the day, officials had closed the following roads due to mudslides and other issues:

Road Closures

The Department of Public Works announced several road closures Sunday morning due to flooding and downed trees from the rainstorm. The following areas were affected as of 8 a.m.:

Carlsbad: Highland Drive between Oak Avenue and Carlsbad Village Drive due to some trees down

Escondido: Escondido County Club dip closed at Harmony Grove Road

Ramona: the intersection of Kelly Avenue and Letton Street closed; Kelly Avenue closed from Pala Street to Julian Street, and Letton Street closed from Main Street to Raymond Street

Spring Valley: Quarry Road closed between state Route 125 to Lakeview Drive

Vista: Melrose Way closed from Marsopa Drive to Sunset Drive due to a tree down

Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol reported multiple freeways that were flooded or blocked by mudslides across the county:

At 9:31 a.m., a mudslide was reported at 10678 Sunrise Highway

At 9:03 a.m., a possible mudslide or rockslide was reported at Old Highway 80 near Crestwood Road

At 6:21 a.m., a mudslide with significant roadway debris was seen on Old Julian Highway near Cinnamon Rock Road

At 5:13 a.m., flooding was coming from Native Oaks Golf Course in Valley Center on Woods Valley Road and Valley Center Road

At 2:25 a.m., major flooding in all lanes of westbound state Route 94 near College Avenue caused multiple traffic collisions and closed multiple lanes with one lane open

Scattered showers continued across the county Sunday as the trough responsible for Saturday night's heavy rainfall departs to the east, the National Weather Service said. Gusty winds may continue in conjunction with some rain and snow showers over the mountains, so the winter weather advisory will continue.

Flooding caused headaches around San Diego throughout Sunday. In Mission Valley, the problems grew as the day got long, with the entire lower level of the Fashion Valley Mall's parking garage flowing with water and traffic stopped across roadways near the San Diego River. A Mercedes driver was spotted marooned atop his sedan as water shut down Lightwave Avenue in Kearny Mesa in the early morning. The car was still there hours later when an NBC 7 employee drove by.

The wet weather also played havoc with local flora, downing trees, stripping leaves and littering streets with palm fronds and dropped branches. One unlucky motorist in Coronado had a palm tree crush his maroon Toyota Tundra, which was parked in the 900 block of 8th Street.

Elsewhere, Carlsbad police shut down Highland Drive between Oak Avenue and Carlsbad Village Drive when multiple trees came down, and, not far away, a similar problem on Melrose Way in Vista caused a closure from Marsopa Drive to Sunset Drive.

Forecasters said a brief dry period should occur Monday, but an overall unsettled pattern remains in place. An active Pacific jet stream should steer a series of disturbances into California through much of the week, leading to several additional chances for precipitation.

The City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.