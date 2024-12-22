San Diego International Airport

Fight delays continue Sunday at San Diego International Aiport

According to Flight Aware, almost 300 flights were delayed on Saturday, and 40 were canceled outright.

By Eric S. Page

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Following a chaotic Saturday, things have improved at SAN, but there are still challenges facing travelers hoping to head home for the holidays.

Sunday broke clear at the airport, but it wasn't long till patchy fog returned to San Diego's coastal areas, prompting some delays at San Diego International. Some flights may also be affected by challenging weather conditions in other parts of the country as well.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

With Christmas just a few days away, it's no surprise holiday travelers are experiencing flight delays or cancellations to their destinations. NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada has more.

NBC 7's Francella Perez reported that a storm to the north is helping to usher in high clouds on Sunday, preventing the fog from being as widespread a it was on Saturday. Some patchy dense fog will return Sunday morning, however, and into the overnight hours, she said

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

A look at the airport's flight status page at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday showed a total of 50 flights delayed upon arrival as well as 32 departures. Unlike Saturday, however, no flights have been cancelled.

Fog prompted hundreds of delays and cancellations on Saturday. According to Flight Aware, almost 300 flights were delayed, and 40 were canceled outright.

As a result, the airport's corridors were filled with travelers waiting for their planes, and the chaos was also noticeable at baggage claim, where hundreds of pieces of luggage from delayed flights sat waiting to be claimed.

Weather

San Diego weather 4 hours ago

Angelica Campos' morning weather forecast for Dec. 22, 2024

San Diego County 16 hours ago

Francella Perez's evening weather forecast for December 21, 2024

"It’s an absolute madhouse in there," traveler Philip Morrison told NBC 7. "There’s thousands of bags everywhere. You can’t even walk.”

For most, of course, the hassles are worth it to get to see loved ones this Christmas.

With reporting by NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada — Ed.

This article tagged under:

San Diego International Airport
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us