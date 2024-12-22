Fight delays continue Sunday at San Diego International Aiport

Following a chaotic Saturday, things have improved at SAN, but there are still challenges facing travelers hoping to head home for the holidays.

Sunday broke clear at the airport, but it wasn't long till patchy fog returned to San Diego's coastal areas, prompting some delays at San Diego International. Some flights may also be affected by challenging weather conditions in other parts of the country as well.

With Christmas just a few days away, it's no surprise holiday travelers are experiencing flight delays or cancellations to their destinations. NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada has more.

NBC 7's Francella Perez reported that a storm to the north is helping to usher in high clouds on Sunday, preventing the fog from being as widespread a it was on Saturday. Some patchy dense fog will return Sunday morning, however, and into the overnight hours, she said

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

A look at the airport's flight status page at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday showed a total of 50 flights delayed upon arrival as well as 32 departures. Unlike Saturday, however, no flights have been cancelled.

Fog prompted hundreds of delays and cancellations on Saturday. According to Flight Aware, almost 300 flights were delayed, and 40 were canceled outright.

As a result, the airport's corridors were filled with travelers waiting for their planes, and the chaos was also noticeable at baggage claim, where hundreds of pieces of luggage from delayed flights sat waiting to be claimed.

"It’s an absolute madhouse in there," traveler Philip Morrison told NBC 7. "There’s thousands of bags everywhere. You can’t even walk.”

For most, of course, the hassles are worth it to get to see loved ones this Christmas.

With reporting by NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada — Ed.