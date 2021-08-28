Skip to content
Breaking
Department of Defense Identifies the 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul airport attack
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Coronavirus
Local
Weather
Sports
The Scene
Entertainment
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Things to Do This Weekend
Clear The Shelters 2021
How to Watch Tokyo Paralympics
CA's Recall Election: What to Know
COVID Testing Sites
Expand
Weather
Close Menu
Search for:
Coronavirus Pandemic
Voices for Justice
U.S. & World
SportsWrap
San Diego Padres
Local
Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts
NBC 7 Community
NBC 7 Responds
Down to Earth With Dagmar
Politically Speaking
Military
Investigations
California
NBCLX
Weather
Videos
Entertainment
The Scene
California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Our Apps
Newsletters
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us