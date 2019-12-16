Blustery Winds Push Chilly Weather Into San Diego

Blustery winds prompted the National Weather Service to issue a two-day Wind Advisory for most the majority of San Diego County on Monday.

Powerful winds in the 30 to 40 mile-per-hour range were expected to blow through the mountains, foothills and valleys of San Diego County, including Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, Poway.

A Wind Advisory was issued for those areas from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

During that time, strong winds could make driving difficult on some East County roadways and had the potential to knock down tree limbs or power lines.

Before sunrise on Monday, gusts in Alpine were already recorded at about 50 miles per hour. Winds were expected to increase throughout the day and peak overnight.

Winds were pushing from the East County but were not dangerous Santa Anas, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen. Santa Ana conditions are created by the combination of low humidity, hot temperatures and strong winds.

The offshore winds were pushing chilly weather from the mountains to the coast. Conditions were cooler than usual, especially in the morning hours where temperatures dipped in some areas to below freezing.

Parveen said temperatures would be slightly warmer on Tuesday but still chilly overnight. The NWS said temperatures would dip in some places west of the mountains to the 30s.

The system bringing strong winds to San Diego County was not expected to have any precipitation, Parveen said. The next chance of rain was in the days leading up to Christmas.