Big Waves Roll Into San Diego Beaches on Monday, Tuesday

It's no astronomical high tide, but are 8-foot waves big enough for you and your groms?

High pressure will set up to our northeast over the next few days, sending San Diego County an offshore flow. This will begin our warming trend on Tuesday, with the peak being Thursday. At that point, temperatures will be around 10 degrees above normal.

After Friday's high waves, San Diegans are setting stronger barriers for the coming storm, NBC 7's Kelvin Henry reports.

On Monday afternoon, the coast will be a bit breezy with elevated surf. Wave heights will be 3-6 feet, with sets expected to reach 7-8 feet. The highest surf will be on west-facing beaches in southern San Diego County, with a west swell.

On Tuesday, wave heights be a bit smaller, down to 3-5 feet, with some sets peaking at nearly 6 feet. That west swell means west-facing beaches will again see the best surf.

A storm brought to San Diego by an atmospheric river has moved out of the region, allowing sunny skies to return to San Diego, but the county is still feeling the storm's effects in the form of high surf, flooding and road damage.

Wave heights will be lower the second half of the week, then building again this weekend as another weather system approaches.

Anybody in the water this week is being warned that rip currents will be dangerous for the next few days.

The locals had no trouble with the wet weather and high surf at La Jolla's famed Children's Pool

The waves this week won't be anywhere nearly as big as in January, when a pair of powerful storms washed ashore, pushing waves as high as 16 feet in some place, overflowing the boardwalk in Mission Beach and even damaging the seawall in La Jolla's Children's Pool.

A cold front with an associated area of low pressure will arrive this weekend. That will increase our onshore flow, cooling temperatures down both Saturday and Sunday. We could see a small rain chance on Sunday as well.

Coast: Sunny, breezy; mid- to low 60s

Inland: Sunny. mid-60s

Mountains: Sunny; mid-50s

Deserts: sunny, breezy; low 70s