Big Sunday: Double-overhead waves roll into San Diego ahead of storm

The king tides may be in the rearview, but San Diego surfers will still have plenty to celebrate starting this weekend.

While Saturday's expected wave heights are forecast to top out at about 5 feet, wave watchers on west-facing beaches will be rewarded with surf reaching 8-10 feet the following day, according to NBC 7's Sheena Parveen.

Come Monday, the swell will diminish, but still be tasty at 5-7 feet, with Tuesday's rollers building and expected to be between 8-12 feet, Parveen said.

So, think: Ocean Beach, Torrey Pines, Del Mar, etc.

Speaking of Del Mar, it's likely officials there and up in Oceanside will be paying close attention after this winter's powerful storms have caused extensive beach erosion. On Ocean Beach, the storm-battered pier lost a piling and was closed, possibly permanently, and Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach has been blocked to pedestrians since the New Year while repairs are made.

Luckily for beach-goers, the next storm due to hit San Diego is not expected until Monday.

Friday's weather conditions will be similar to Thursday, Parveen forecasted, with more clouds possibly passing through and lingering near the coast. Temperatures will stay seasonable for this time of the year.

Over the weekend, San Diegans will see more clouds, with fog possible fog both nights and mornings, but we will stay mainly dry, other than the possibility of sprinkles on Sunday.

The chance of rain increases heading into Monday as a cold front approaches, but the majority of the rain is likely to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday. So far, rain totals may be around 0.5-1 inch, with possibly 1.5 inches up in far North County.

After Wednesday, San Diego's weather pattern dries out, but some computer models are hinting at more rain next weekend…

FRIDAY FORECAST