San Diego Weather: Baby, It's Hot Outside — But for How Long?

Hazy, hot and humid, the traditional East Coaster's lament, has settled into San Diego, making itself at home.

September's second heat wave is not being welcomed in any quarters, but hope is on the way, reports NBC 7's Sheena Parveen, who said yet another weather alert is in effect on Wednesday, then the mercury plans on giving it a rest.

Sheena Parveen's Morning Forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

As many drivers around the county were quick to discover Wednesday, there were areas of dense fog around San Diego, mostly near the coast, but much if not most of it had burned off by 10 a.m. The weather system may not be leaving quietly, though: A slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm in the mountains will play out during the afternoon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We still have a heat advisory for the coast and inland valleys through 8 p.m. tonight," Parveen said. "Deserts are still under an excessive heat warning through this evening, and high pressure is still parked to our east, extending our hot stretch of weather. High pressure and the off-shore flow will begin to break down a bit after today, allowing for more of an on-shore flow for Friday and this weekend, so it will feel much cooler around here!"

Here's the highlights: