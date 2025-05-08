At long last, a beach day this weekend in San Diego County

San Diego's warming trend will continue into the weekend, with Saturday being the hottest day, according to NBC 7's Sheena Parveen, who added that some areas could be around 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Inland valley areas will see mostly sunny conditions through Saturday, with highs in the mid-80s to low-90s and light wind.

Mountain areas will see a mix of sunny, clear conditions this week and highs ranging in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Desert areas should expect possible triple-digit weather by Friday and through the weekend, with a mix of clear and sunny conditions

Coastal San Diego will be mostly sunny through Friday, then partly cloudy over the weekend, with highs in the mid-70s through the week, forecasters said.

On Thursday, downtown San Diego was expected to have a high near 73 and sunny conditions by the afternoon. The overnight low was expected to be around 58.

Friday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf from 2 to 4 feet and mixed swell.

"A large low pressure system moving into California will bring a cooling trend for Sunday through Tuesday with Tuesday high temperatures as much as 15 to 20 degrees below average for the higher elevations in the mountains.," the NWS said.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Monday.