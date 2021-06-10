Skip to content
Breaking
Boil Water Notice Issued in Encanto
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
BREAKDOWN
Coronavirus
Local
Weather
Sports
The Scene
Entertainment
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
LISTEN: New On Friar Podcast
Water Boil Advisory Issued
Tin Fish at Santee Lakes
Husband of Wrong-Way Driver Speaks
2021 US Open at Torrey Pines
COVID Vaccine Sites
Expand
Videos
Close Menu
Search for:
Coronavirus Pandemic
Voices for Justice
SportsWrap
San Diego Padres
Tokyo Olympics
Local
Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts
NBC 7 Community
NBC 7 Responds
Down to Earth With Dagmar
Politically Speaking
Military
Investigations
California
NBCLX
Weather
Videos
Entertainment
The Scene
California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Our Apps
Newsletters
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us