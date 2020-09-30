Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Decision 2020
Coronavirus
Local
Weather
Sports
The Scene
STOLEN
Entertainment
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Loyal SC Takes Stand, Again
Loyal SC Walks Off
Padres Lose Game 1
Listen: On Friar Podcast
Local Cool Zones
SDUSD Initial Reopening Phase
STOLEN: Letters to Self
Mayoral Debate on NBC 7
Local COVID-19 Cases
Expand
Videos
Close Menu
Search for:
STOLEN
Coronavirus Pandemic
Local
Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts
NBC 7 Community
NBC 7 Responds
Down to Earth With Dagmar
Military
Politically Speaking
Local Business Spotlight
Voices for Justice
SportsWrap
California
U.S. & World
NBCLX
Weather
Videos
Entertainment
The Scene
California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Our Apps
Newsletters
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us