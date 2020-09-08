Skip to content
Continuing Coverage
Valley Fire: 17,345 Acres Burned, 3% Contained
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Decision 2020
Coronavirus
Local
Weather
Sports
The Scene
STOLEN
Entertainment
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Valley Fire Latest
Today in SD Podcast
SDSU Shelter Order Extended
Helping Valley Fire Victims
'Sheer Panic': Valley Fire
Breakfast Buzz
Map: CA Wildfires
PHOTOS: Valley Fire
Expand
Videos
Close Menu
Search for:
STOLEN
Coronavirus Pandemic
Local
Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts
NBC 7 Community
NBC 7 Responds
Down to Earth With Dagmar
Military
Politically Speaking
Local Business Spotlight
Voices for Justice
SportsWrap
California
U.S. & World
NBCLX
Weather
Videos
Entertainment
The Scene
California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Our Apps
Newsletters
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us