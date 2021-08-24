USS Midway Museum Hosts Celebration of Life Ceremony for San Diego Veteran

Stu Hedley, the former president of the local Carnation Chapter of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association, may have been small in stature, but colleagues say he was a giant of a man.

San Diego community and military leaders will gather on the flight deck of the USS Midway Wednesday to celebrate Hedley's life.

The World War II hero will be given full military honors during his memorial service including a nine-gun salute and missing-man formation flyover.

Hedley's Celebration of Life will be streamed live on the USS Midway Museum's Facebook and YouTube channels at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Navy veteran died in early August from COVID-19. He was 99.

Hedley served for two decades from 1940 to 1960 and was a Seaman First Class aboard the USS West Virginia where he miraculously survived a direct bombing attack on December 7, 1941, the day Japanese forces attacked Pearl Harbor and launched the United States into World War II.

Over the last 40 years, the retired Navy chief petty officer spoke to over 200,000 people around the country to ensure those who courageously served and sacrificed their lives during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor are never forgotten.

Stu’s message – “Remember Pearl Harbor; Keep America Alert.”

In 2016, Hedley spoke with NBC 7 about his mission to make sure Pearl Harbor Day is celebrated and remembered, forever in every corner of the nation.

At a special event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor, one of the few survivors shares his concern about the passage of history from his generation to the next.

“History is fading into the past,” Hedley said. “People are forgetting what the men did to guarantee their freedoms of today.”

Hedley's comments came at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on the deck of USS Midway.