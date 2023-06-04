OCEANSIDE

Twenty-year-old Man Killed When Car Strikes Pole

The victim's name in the early-morning accident has not been disclosed

A 20-year-old man was killed Sunday when his car struck a traffic signal pole in Oceanside, police said.

The victim's 2005 Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Mission Avenue at 12:13 a.m. Sunday when it crashed into the pole on the southeast corner of Mission and Mesa Drive, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

No other vehicles were involved and the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, police said.

It was uncertain if alcohol or speeding were factors in the crash.

The victim's name has not been disclosed.

