San Diego-bound JetBlue flight makes emergency landing at airport in Salina, KS

A JetBlue flight transporting passengers to San Diego diverted from its planned route and made an emergency landing at a regional airport in central Kansas Saturday evening.

The Airbus plane flying from New York's John F. Kennedy airport had landed due to smoke in the cockpit, a representative of the Salina Airport Authority told KSNW, the NBC affiliate in Wichita, Kansas.

"The pilot came on and let us know that he was seeing an alert for smoke in the cargo bay," said Seth Odell, a passenger on the flight. "Some passengers did report hearing a loud bang, too," he added.

Fire crews from Salina Fire Department were dispatched to the airfield at 6:20 p.m. CT Saturday evening, about ten minutes prior to the flight landing, according to Salina Fire Battalion Chief Derrick Herzog.

Odell shared that while descending, some condensation mist came into the plane through its vents which had other passengers questioning it that was smoke or not, so once the flight had landed, I heard that it was a lot of relief

All 130 passengers and crewmembers onboard the flight were offloaded safely without injury, Herzog added.

A photo of passengers deplaning JetBlue flight 1189 in Salina, KS on September 21, 2024.

Passengers were waiting for a new plane to fly to them before continuing to San Diego, according to the Salina Airport Authority.

NBC 7 has reached out to JetBlue for a statement but has not yet received a response, although the airline was responding to passengers via social media.

"Since this isn't an airport we service, it may take a little more time for plans to be implemented," the airline responded to Odell's post on X. "You'll need to wait for an airport crewmember for assistance. Please know that decisions are all made with safety as our number one priority. We appreciate your patience," it added.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.