Over 100 Pounds of Meth Discovered in Truck's False Compartment: USBP

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents found 115.19 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the bed of a pickup truck on Thursday afternoon, the agency announced.

The agents initiated the vehicle stop at the Interstate 5 Border Patrol checkpoint just south of San Clemente. While searching the vehicle, agents discovered a compartment built into the bed of the pickup truck. They pried open the compartment and found dozens of suspicious bundles, which later tested positive for methamphetamine.

“These poisonous drugs can wreak havoc on communities throughout America,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Fortunately, our agents prevented that.”

California Border Patrol

The agents seized 73 bundles in total. The narcotics weighed 115.19 pounds and have an estimated street value of $207,342.

The driver, a 21-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested as a result. He and the narcotics were later turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. The vehicle was taken by the U.S. Border Patrol.