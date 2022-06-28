Man's Body Wrapped in Blanket Found in Car Trunk in Mountain View

A 42-year-old man found inside the trunk of a car in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego likely died elsewhere but the body was taken to the alley and left inside the vehicle, police said Monday.

The San Diego Police Department Communications Center received a call at approximately 7:07 a.m. Sunday regarding a body wrapped in a blanket inside the trunk of a blue 2019 Honda Insight parked in the east alley of 500 S. 45th Street that was found by sanitation workers, said Lt. Adam Sharki.

Officers from department's Southeastern Division arrived and confirmed the man was dead.

The cause of death is pending examination by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

San Diego Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death and anyone with information regarding it was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.