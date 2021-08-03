Closures Coming to I-15 Express Lanes Near Saber Springs Wednesday and Thursday

Your workday commute may take a little longer Wednesday and Thursday morning due to toll system testing.

Maintenance crews are closing the southbound and northbound I-15 Express Lanes from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday to test communication equipment for the I-15 tolling system at the Mercy Road toll gantry.

Southbound Express Lanes will be closed for two and a half miles between the Sabre Springs Express Lanes entrance and the Mercy Road Express Lane exit.

Northbound Express lanes will be closed for six miles between the Miramar Road Express Lanes entrance and the Sabre Springs Express Lane exit.

All main lanes will remain open and transit station access will not be affected.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

I-15 Express Lanes to close Wed. & Thurs. from 9am to 12:30pm for toll equipment testing. SB lanes will close between the Sabre Springs Transit Center and Mercy Rd. NB lanes will close between Miramar Rd and the Sabre Springs Transit Center. All main lanes will remain open. pic.twitter.com/DmdmxmSPl2 — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 3, 2021

The I-15 Express Lanes were designed to provide congestion relief and help ease demand on the general purpose lanes.

A moveable barrier separates the northbound and southbound Express Lanes, which enables operators to increase or decrease the number of lanes in each direction to manage congestion.

Carpools, vanpools, transit vehicles, clean air vehicles, and motorcycles can use the Express Lanes for free. Solo drivers can buy a FasTrak pass online or at Costco to use the lanes for a fee.