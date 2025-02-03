Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks by jersey number

Super Bowl LIX will go to No. 1 or No. 15.

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are set to square off in a Super Bowl LVII rematch when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on Sunday. While they are each competing for the names on the front and back of their jerseys, they can also add to the legacy of the numbers on their jerseys.

Mahomes has already lifted the Lombardi Trophy three times while wearing No. 15 for the Chiefs. He now has the opportunity to collect his fourth title when he takes the field in a white Kansas City jersey while facing an Eagles team decked out in midnight green.

Hurts, meanwhile, can do something no one has ever done on the Super Bowl stage.

Here’s a look at Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks based on jersey number.

Quarterback jersey number with the most Super Bowl wins

Almost one-third of all Super Bowls have been awarded to teams with a quarterback wearing No. 12.

Tom Brady has a sizable chunk of those victories. TB12 — who will be in the broadcast booth for Super Bowl LIX — won six titles with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Three more signal callers won multiple Super Bowls in a No. 12 jersey. Terry Bradshaw earned four championships with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Roger Staubach earned two with the Dallas Cowboys and Bob Griese earned two with the Miami Dolphins.

Joe Namath, Ken Stabler and Aaron Rodgers round out the No. 12 success with one Super Bowl apiece.

Nos. 15 and 16 are the next-highest number when it comes to Super Bowl wins with seven.

Mahomes has chipped in three of the Super Bowl wins for QBs wearing No. 15. He's joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Bart Starr, Earl Morrall and Jeff Hostetler.

For No. 16, four belong to Joe Montana, two came from Jim Plunkett and the other one was won by Len Dawson.

Quarterback jersey numbers without a Super Bowl win

This is where Hurts’ number comes into play.

Of the 20 available jersey numbers for quarterbacks, only five have yet to be worn by the winning QB in the Super Bowl: Nos. 0, 1, 2, 6 and 19.

Cam Newton had been the most recent No. 1 to step under center in the Super Bowl until Hurts balled out in a Super Bowl LVII defeat. Hurts now has a chance to be the first starting quarterback with the number to win it all.

No. 2 also had a recent Super Bowl representative in Matt Ryan, but two other numbers are more commonly associated with that game.

Super Bowl wins by quarterback jersey number

Here is a full look at how many Super Bowls have been won by quarterbacks from No. 0 to No. 19:

0. None

1. None

2. None

3. 1 – Russell Wilson (XLVIII)

4. 1 – Brett Favre (XXXI)

5. 1 – Joe Flacco (XLVII)

6. None

7. 5 – Joe Theismann (XVII), John Elway (XXXII, XXXIII), Ben Roethlisberger (XL, XLIII)

8. 5 – Troy Aikman (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX), Steve Young (XXIX), Trent Dilfer (XXXV)

9. 4 – Jim McMahon (XX), Drew Brees (XLIV), Nick Foles (LII), Matthew Stafford (LVI)

10. 2 – Eli Manning (XLII, XLVI)

11. 2 – Phil Simms (XXI), Mark Rypien (XXVI)

12. 18 – Joe Namath (III), Roger Staubach (VI, XII), Bob Griese (VII, VIII), Terry Bradshaw (IX, X, XIII, XIV), Ken Stabler (XI), Tom Brady (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII, LV), Aaron Rodgers (XLV)

13. 1 – Kurt Warner (XXXIV)

14. 1 – Brad Johnson (XXXVII)

15. 7 – Bart Starr (I, II), Earl Morrall (V), Jeff Hostetler (XXV), Patrick Mahomes (LIV, LVII, LVIII)

16. 7 – Len Dawson (IV), Jim Plunkett (XV, XVIII), Joe Montana (XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV)

17. 1 – Doug Williams (XXII)

18. 2 – Peyton Manning (XLI, 50)

19. None

