Member of Super Bowl halftime show won't face charges for flag protest

The NFL says the protester will be banned for life from league stadiums and events.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The cast member who displayed the Palestinian flag with the word “GAZA” in protest during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show will not face charges, New Orleans police said Monday.

The banner combined the black stripes of the flags honored by the Sudanese and Palestinian peoples and also had the word “SUDAN” on it. The cast member, one of dozens of dancers clad in identical black sweats, held it high while standing on the roof of the car that was a centerpiece of the hip-hop artist's performance, and then jumped off the stage and ran across the field before being tackled by several men in suits.

The cast member had hidden the flag and “no one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent,” the NFL said Sunday, adding that the person has earned a lifetime ban from league stadiums and events.

Roc Nation, the entertainment company which produced the halftime show, said in a statement provided by the NFL that the flag display was not planned.

