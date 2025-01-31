Grass or turf? Looking back at every Super Bowl playing surface

Every football player dreams of stepping onto a Super Bowl field. Two years ago, however, the field did not reach a Super Bowl standard.

Players on both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles struggled to keep their footing in Super Bowl LVII. The game was played in Glendale, Arizona, on a natural grass playing surface that is rolled in and out of State Farm Stadium, which has a retractable roof. The slippery field prompted some Eagles players to change their cleats mid-game.

Last year, the Super Bowl went to a new city with a similar playing surface environment.

Las Vegas hosted its first Super Bowl last February when the Chiefs battled the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Like State Farm Stadium, Allegiant Stadium is an indoor venue that rolls a natural grass surface in and out. While there hadn’t been noticeable slipping, the stadium’s Bermuda grass was in horrible shape a month earlier during the Week 18 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos.

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw notably tore his Achilles running onto the field during Super Bowl LVIII, but the playing surface itself was mostly a non-factor in the Chiefs' overtime victory.

This year, the Super Bowl will return to artificial turf in New Orleans. The big game is back in the Big Easy, where the Chiefs and Eagles will battle on the synthetic turf at Caesars Superdome.

Before the Chiefs and Eagles run out onto the field for Super Bowl LIX, let’s look back at previous Super Bowl playing surfaces.

How many Super Bowls have been played on turf?

Super Bowl LIX will be the 25th Super Bowl played on turf.

The first 15 Super Bowls to feature turf were played on either Poly-Turf or a variation of AstroTurf. Super Bowl XL in Detroit was the first with a modern turf variant, as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks on Ford Field’s FieldTurf surface. Since then, eight Super Bowls have been played on either FieldTurf, Matrix Turf or other synthetic turf.

Of the first 24 turf Super Bowls, 18 have been played indoors compared to six outside. Super Bowl XLVIII between the Seahawks and Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium was the most recent Super Bowl to be played on turf outdoors.

How many Super Bowls have been played on grass?

Super Bowl LVIII was the 34th Super Bowl played on grass and the fifth Super Bowl to be played on grass indoors.

Three of the prior Super Bowls played on indoor grass were in Glendale (Super Bowls XLII, XLIX and LVII). The only other one was at Houston’s Reliant Stadium for Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers.

Super Bowl playing surfaces

Here is a look at the playing surface for all 59 Super Bowls: