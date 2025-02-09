Super Bowl

Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show?

Here's who will take center stage in New Orleans during the Super Bowl.

By Sanjesh Singh

The Super Bowl is here and with it comes the halftime show.

The halftime show is one of the most highly anticipated music events of the year, as the artist(s) who takes center stage performs in front of an audience spanning in the triple-digit millions.

Factoring in that this year's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles could be the most watched ever and the hype only intensifies.

So, which star will be performing at this year's Big Game in New Orleans? Here's what to know:

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar will perform at the 2025 halftime show.

Who are the guests at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Other than SZA joining Lamar on the stage, it's not yet known who else, if any, will make a guest appearance for the show.

What time is the Super Bowl halftime show?

The exact time for the halftime show is not known as it depends when the game starts, which can vary, and how fast the first two quarters go.

Will Kendrick Lamar perform "Not Like Us" at the Super Bowl?

Lamar's "Not Like Us," a seething diss track against fellow rapper Drake, became an overnight sensation in early May 2024. It even helped Lamar pick up more Grammy wins, but playing it at the Super Bowl may be complicated given Drake has filed a defamation lawsuit that has not yet been settled. Only time will tell if Lamar will keep it off his setlist.

