Wrecking Crew

I work very hard to find music listings for you every day in San Diego. Of course, I have upward of 40 sites I have bookmarked that I check, but sometimes I hear about things from friends, social media, email, and in Friday night's case, randomly having dinner in the Midway district. We were heading to Volare, a great Italian hole-in-the-wall with a retro vibe and retro prices to match, when we passed Deja Vu. Yes, the strip club. And on their marquee: "2 Live Crew LIVE January 17." It's funny to think about the uproar the band created three decades ago, but here we are. I wish that music censorship vs "decency" was our biggest problem, though, in a way, it kinda still is. Around town, En Vogue play Viejas Casino, Bobby & the Pins featuring Robert Lopez are at the Casbah, and Karl Denson's Tiny Universe brings the jams to the Belly Up.

Sounds Like San Diego: Friday, Jan. 17, 2020