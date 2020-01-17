Wrecking Crew

I work very hard to find music listings for you every day in San Diego. Of course, I have upward of 40 sites I have bookmarked that I check, but sometimes I hear about things from friends, social media, email, and in Friday night's case, randomly having dinner in the Midway district. We were heading to Volare, a great Italian hole-in-the-wall with a retro vibe and retro prices to match, when we passed Deja Vu. Yes, the strip club. And on their marquee: "2 Live Crew LIVE January 17." It's funny to think about the uproar the band created three decades ago, but here we are. I wish that music censorship vs "decency" was our biggest problem, though, in a way, it kinda still is. Around town, En Vogue play Viejas Casino, Bobby & the Pins featuring Robert Lopez are at the Casbah, and Karl Denson's Tiny Universe brings the jams to the Belly Up.
Sounds Like San Diego: Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
- Bobby and the Pins, Gloomsday, Shake Before Us, DJ Boss Hog @ Casbah
- Boychick, Spooky Cigarette, Ten Bulls, Kodalith @ Soda Bar
- Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe @ Belly Up
- En Vogue @ Oak Ballroom, Viejas Casino
- 2 Live Crew @ Deja Vu Midway
- The Havnauts, Pinkeye @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- The Mad Hat Hucksters @ Panama 66
- Love Affair: A Queer Dance Party! @ Space (9 p.m.)
- Casual Yak, Jam Packed, Doah's Daydream @ Winston's
- The Standby, Runsdeep, Poor & Avenue Army @ Space (6 p.m.)
- The Nathan Collins Quartet @ Dizzy's
- Whitney Shay @ The Rabbit Hole (10 p.m.)
- Jason Hanna @ The Rabbit Hole (6-9 p.m.)
- F---ing in the Bushes, with DJ Dan Sant @ Whistle Stop
- Somebody Told Me: '00s Indie Rock Dance Party @ Blonde
- DJ Grimm, DJ L @ Bar Pink
- Matumbi, Dennis Bovell, Winston Reedy @ Music Box
- The Ride @ The Kraken
- Rick Alles @ Metl
- Pseudo Happy Hour @ Belly Up (5 p.m.)
- Milky Wayne Presents @ Black Cat Bar
- Incendiary @ Che Cafe (9 p.m.)
- G-Store Open Mic @ Che Cafe (5:30 p.m.)
- The Gregory Page Show @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- Three Lane @ Moonshine Beach
- Wes Cook Band @ Moonshine Flats
- Black Market III @ De Oro Mine Co
- Nascar Aloe @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Trio Gadjo @ Blind Lady Ale House
- Tribal Lunchbox @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- And That's Why We Drink @ House of Blues
- Chingy @ The Holding Company
- Cry Baby, Perry McCarty @ Fast Times
- Rock en Espanol, with Zenith @ Border X Brewing
- The Oles @ Park & Rec
- Nathan James & the Rhythm Scratchers @ Pour House (5:30 p.m.)
- Gilbert Castellanos @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Lost Villains, The Naked I @ 710 Beach Club
- The Janice Edwards Trio @ Martini's Above Fourth
- The Buss @ Wildwood Crossing
- Factory, with EdRoc & Heminguey @ The Office
- Chauncey Maynor @ Til-Two Club
- DJ Kid Wonder @ U-31
- Chris Fast Band @ Tio Leo's
- Patrick Howard Trampus Band @ Renegade
- Viva Santana @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- Michele Lundeen @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- 3 Car Garage @ Navajo Live
- The Lonesome Ace String Band @ Templar's Hall
- SDML presents Melvus, Misc Ailments, the Brain Ghosts @ Manhattan Bar
- Rock the Yacht Party Cruise @ Hornblower Yacht
- Platinum Vibe, DJ Pocet @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- Throttle @ Bang Bang
- A-Wall's Official Birthday Party @ Fluxx
- Project Smile, with JT Donaldson, Cris Herrera, Dubeats @ Spin
- Tech Support, featuring Josh Kwon, Dylan Andrew, & Mr. Smith @ Kava Lounge
- Club Musae @ Boar Cross'n