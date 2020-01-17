Wrecking Crew

2 live crew

By Rosemary Bystrak

I work very hard to find music listings for you every day in San Diego. Of course, I have upward of 40 sites I have bookmarked that I check, but sometimes I hear about things from friends, social media, email, and in Friday night's case, randomly having dinner in the Midway district. We were heading to Volare, a great Italian hole-in-the-wall with a retro vibe and retro prices to match, when we passed Deja Vu. Yes, the strip club. And on their marquee: "2 Live Crew LIVE January 17." It's funny to think about the uproar the band created three decades ago, but here we are. I wish that music censorship vs "decency" was our biggest problem, though, in a way, it kinda still is. Around town, En Vogue play Viejas Casino, Bobby & the Pins featuring Robert Lopez are at the Casbah, and Karl Denson's Tiny Universe brings the jams to the Belly Up.

  • Bobby and the Pins, Gloomsday, Shake Before Us, DJ Boss Hog @ Casbah
  • Boychick, Spooky Cigarette, Ten Bulls, Kodalith @ Soda Bar
  • Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe @ Belly Up
  • En Vogue @ Oak Ballroom, Viejas Casino
  • 2 Live Crew @ Deja Vu Midway
  • The Havnauts, Pinkeye @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
  • The Mad Hat Hucksters @ Panama 66
  • Love Affair: A Queer Dance Party! @ Space (9 p.m.)
  • Casual Yak, Jam Packed, Doah's Daydream @ Winston's
  • The Standby, Runsdeep, Poor & Avenue Army @ Space (6 p.m.)
  • The Nathan Collins Quartet @ Dizzy's
  • Whitney Shay @ The Rabbit Hole (10 p.m.)
  • Jason Hanna @ The Rabbit Hole (6-9 p.m.)
  • F---ing in the Bushes, with DJ Dan Sant @ Whistle Stop
  • Somebody Told Me: '00s Indie Rock Dance Party @ Blonde
  • DJ Grimm, DJ L @ Bar Pink
  • Matumbi, Dennis Bovell, Winston Reedy @ Music Box
  • The Ride @ The Kraken
  • Rick Alles @ Metl
  • Pseudo Happy Hour @ Belly Up (5 p.m.)
  • Milky Wayne Presents @ Black Cat Bar
  • Incendiary @ Che Cafe (9 p.m.)
  • G-Store Open Mic @ Che Cafe (5:30 p.m.)
  • The Gregory Page Show @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
  • Three Lane @ Moonshine Beach 
  • Wes Cook Band @ Moonshine Flats 
  • Black Market III @ De Oro Mine Co
  • Nascar Aloe @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
  • Trio Gadjo @ Blind Lady Ale House
  • Tribal Lunchbox @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
  • And That's Why We Drink @ House of Blues
  • Chingy @ The Holding Company
  • Cry Baby, Perry McCarty @ Fast Times
  • Rock en Espanol, with Zenith @ Border X Brewing
  • The Oles @ Park & Rec
  • Nathan James & the Rhythm Scratchers @ Pour House (5:30 p.m.)
  • Gilbert Castellanos @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel 
  • Lost Villains, The Naked I @ 710 Beach Club
  • The Janice Edwards Trio @ Martini's Above Fourth
  • The Buss @ Wildwood Crossing
  • Factory, with EdRoc & Heminguey @ The Office 
  • Chauncey Maynor @ Til-Two Club
  • DJ Kid Wonder @ U-31
  • Chris Fast Band @ Tio Leo's
  • Patrick Howard Trampus Band @ Renegade
  • Viva Santana @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
  • Michele Lundeen @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
  • 3 Car Garage @ Navajo Live 
  • The Lonesome Ace String Band @ Templar's Hall
  • SDML presents Melvus, Misc Ailments, the Brain Ghosts @ Manhattan Bar
  • Rock the Yacht Party Cruise @ Hornblower Yacht
  • Platinum Vibe, DJ Pocet @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
  • Throttle @ Bang Bang
  • A-Wall's Official Birthday Party @ Fluxx
  • Project Smile, with JT Donaldson, Cris Herrera, Dubeats @ Spin 
  • Tech Support, featuring Josh Kwon, Dylan Andrew, & Mr. Smith @ Kava Lounge
  • Club Musae @ Boar Cross'n

