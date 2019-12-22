What the El Is Happening?

Sounds Like San Diego, Dec. 22, 2019:

One of my favorite things at the San Diego Music Awards is hearing the announcer say, "Cattle Decapitation." It doesn't matter the category, they're almost always nominated, and it brings me joy to hear their name announced among the more conventional ones. The band plays at Brick By Brick on Sunday, and you should certainly check online before you go because their shows have a strong tendency to sell out in advance. Meanwhile, we love the annual Christmas fun with El Vez, who will be making his return to the Casbah. It's worth noting that doors are earlier than usual, so you can enjoy the music and still perhaps get home in time for the nightly news. Around town, Eric Rachmany takes over the Observatory, the latest iteration of Il Divo is at Sycuan Casino, and even Whistle Stop has a show for your listening pleasure.