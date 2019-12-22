What the El Is Happening?

Sounds Like San Diego, Dec. 22, 2019:
One of my favorite things at the San Diego Music Awards is hearing the announcer say, "Cattle Decapitation." It doesn't matter the category, they're almost always nominated, and it brings me joy to hear their name announced among the more conventional ones. The band plays at Brick By Brick on Sunday, and you should certainly check online before you go because their shows have a strong tendency to sell out in advance. Meanwhile, we love the annual Christmas fun with El Vez, who will be making his return to the Casbah. It's worth noting that doors are earlier than usual, so you can enjoy the music and still perhaps get home in time for the nightly news. Around town, Eric Rachmany takes over the Observatory, the latest iteration of Il Divo is at Sycuan Casino, and even Whistle Stop has a show for your listening pleasure.
- El Vez, Alvino & the Dwells, Pony Death Ride @ Casbah
- Eric Rachmany @ Observatory North Park
- Late Night Radio, Daily Bread, Ingonoir & Snapghost @ Soda Bar
- Funk Jam @ Panama 66 (5-7 p.m.)
- Ambassadors of Soul @ Panama 66 (7:30-9:30 p.m.)
- Il Divo @ Sycuan Casino
- Cattle Decapitation, Atheist, Primitive Man, Author & Punisher, Vitriol @ Brick By Brick
- Groundation, E.N. Young @ Belly Up
- Slaughterhouse, Nice, Malinchitas @ Whistle Stop (8 p.m.)
- Whigsville Happy Hour @ Whistle Stop (4 p.m.)
- Breakthru Entertainment @ House of Blues
- Mud Slide Slim @ Music Box
- Rat Sabbath, with DJ Ratty @ Bar Pink
- Paige Koehler, Samer Bakri, Rachel de Koekkoek @ Lestat's
- Whiskey Ridge @ House of Blues (10 a.m.)
- Underground Lounge @ Winston's (2 p.m.)
- Susio, Evlo, Zaya, Zamot, Loup Fontome @ Blonde
- Boon League @ Seven Grand
- Farnsworth @ Pour House
- The Jim Allen Band @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- Good Co, Bonneville Seven @ The Kraken
- Graham Gillot @ Crossroads, House of Blues
- Salsa Sundays @ Queen Bee's
- Jazz Jam, with Anthony Ortega @ Mr. Peabody's
- Roberta Busechian, Tarè Lachs, Skrapez, Haydeé Jiménez @ Kava Lounge
- Reggae Sunday @ U-31
- Uptown Top Ranking @ The Office
- Shepherd Canyon, Spiritual Motels, Claire Walding @ Navajo Live
- DJ John Phillips @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (7 p.m.)
- Jose Sinatra's OB-o-ke @ Winston's
- Reggae Sunday @ Spin
- 710 Idol @ 710 Beach Club