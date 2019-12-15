Welcome to the Aquadolls House

Sunday is a full day of events, from an early film screening matinee at the Casbah to lots of holiday inspired shows, like the Gay Men's Chorus at Sycuan, Pony Death Ride at the Holiday Barzaar at Bar Pink, and the Honky Tonk Holiday Show as the second event on the Casbah's Sunday schedule. But you don't have to immerse in the holidays if you want to steer clear. Caloncho is from Guadalajara, Mexico, and has quickly made a name for himself in the rock-en-Espanol and alternative music scenes, and on Sunday the Grammy-nominee artist plays SOMA in one of only two Southern California appearances. Elsewhere, our pals in Aquadolls make the trek from L.A. to play the House of Blues, and SubPop recording artists Omni play Soda Bar.

Sounds Like San Diego: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019: