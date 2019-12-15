Welcome to the Aquadolls House

Sunday is a full day of events, from an early film screening matinee at the Casbah to lots of holiday inspired shows, like the Gay Men's Chorus at Sycuan, Pony Death Ride at the Holiday Barzaar at Bar Pink, and the Honky Tonk Holiday Show as the second event on the Casbah's Sunday schedule. But you don't have to immerse in the holidays if you want to steer clear. Caloncho is from Guadalajara, Mexico, and has quickly made a name for himself in the rock-en-Espanol and alternative music scenes, and on Sunday the Grammy-nominee artist plays SOMA in one of only two Southern California appearances. Elsewhere, our pals in Aquadolls make the trek from L.A. to play the House of Blues, and SubPop recording artists Omni play Soda Bar.
Sounds Like San Diego: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019:
- The Aquadolls @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- The Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show, Nicki Bluhm @ Belly Up (seated show)
- "Gary Heffern's Last Waltz" (film screening) with performance by Gary's Kids, featuring Ray Brandes, Cindylee Berryhill, Kevin Ring, Dave Fleminger, Dave Doyle, Joel Kmak @ Casbah (3 p.m.)
- Holiday Country Honky Tonk Show: The Sleepwalkers, Brawley, the Cowpokes, Chloe Lou & the Liddells @ Casbah (7 p.m.)
- Omni, Former, Jinx @ Soda Bar
- Rat Sabbath, with DJ Ratty @ Bar Pink (10 p.m.)
- Uptown Rhythm Makers @ Panama 66
- Bar Pink Holiday Craft Barzaar, with Pony Death Ride @ Bar Pink (1 p.m.)
- San Diego Gay Men's Chorus Jingle @ Sycuan Casino (6 p.m.)
- Caloncho, Salt Cathedral, Rudy de Anda @ SOMA
- Easy Wind @ Music Box
- Rockademy @ Music Box (10:30 a.m.)
- Toy Drive Show, with Grosero, Madrugado, Rival Squad, Vile Reality, Gun.Shot.Wound @ Che Cafe
- Jazz Jam, with Anthony Ortega @ Mr. Peabody's (6 p.m.)
- Get Groovin, Josie Day, RDG @ Winston's (5 p.m.)
- Anuhea @ The Holding Company (9 p.m.)
- Johnny Madcap & the Distractions, Kid Bandit & the Path of Most Resistance, Justin Linn & the Rotation @ Tower Bar
- Fish & the Seaweeds @ The Holding Company (4 p.m.)
- Farnsworth @ Pour House
- Trevor McSpadden @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-5 p.m.)
- The Fall of Troy, Strawberry Girls, Dead American, Andres, the Undertaking @ Brick By Brick
- Sandollar, Burnin Up @ U-31
- Evans All-Stars @ Navajo Live
- DJ John Phillips @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (7 p.m.)
- 710 Idol @ 710 Beach Club
- DJs The Professor, Juni Flo @ El Dorado