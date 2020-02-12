True Confessional

Sounds Like San Diego: Feb.12, 2020
Just a few years ago, I was escorted to the belly of the House of Blues to interview Dashboard Confessional frontman Chris Carrabba, and I was so nervous. I'd seen the band in the early aughts, but the resurgence of "emo" seemed to relaunch the band and others within the genre, and I didn't know what to expect. Right away, Carrabba set me at ease with his kind and friendly demeanor, and when the camera started rolling, we chatted so naturally that by the end, I was sure we were BFFs. Of course, we're not, but it speaks to why this band has endured for 20 years. Fans feel not only a closeness to the lyrics and musicianship, but to the musicians themselves, who have worn their hearts on their sleeves for fans for two decades. Wednesday is the second of their two sold-out nights at the Observatory, and I can't wait to feel the magic again. Around town, Ottmar Liebert brings his beautiful guitar stylings to a sold-out show at the Belly Up, That 1 Guy showcases his one-man band at the Casbah, and the Nashville-based singer/songwriter extraordinaire Ward Davis plays at Soda Bar.
- Dashboard Confessional, Piebald @ Observatory North Park (sold out)
- Ottmar Liebert, Luna Negra @ Belly Up (seated show, sold out)
- That 1 Guy @ Casbah
- Ward Davis, Josh Morningstar @ Soda Bar
- Funky Thigh Collectors, Tom Geck & the Afterparty @ Bar Pink
- The Band Thea, Tori Roze & the Hot Mess Skyzada @ Whistle Stop
- Night Bloomers @ The Merrow
- Sunflower Dead, 1001, Osmium @ Brick by Brick
- Chickenbone Slim & the Biscuits @ The Kraken
- Msaki & The Golden Circle @ The Loft
- Nightly, the Wldlfe, Sawyer @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Charlie Arbelaez @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Fish & the Seaweeds @ The Holding Company
- Dunekat, Mr. Hek & Dash Eye @ The Office
- Kes O'Hara @ Metl
- Jazz Pocket Swing @ Tio Leo's
- Billy the Kid @ Park & Rec
- Karlos Paez @ Border X Brewing
- Boss Jazz, with Jason Hanna & Friends @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Gilbert Castellanos Young Lions Series @ Panama 66
- Sammy Miller & the Congregation @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Dance Klassique, with Joe Pea, Ryan Bauer, Gomez @ Blonde
- Open Mic Night @ Pour House
- Club Kingston presents Psydecar, DJ Carlos Culture @ Winston's
- DJ StephanySays @ Til-Two Club
- Acoustic Clubhouse @ Navajo Live
- DJ Mo Lyon @ U-31
- Open Mic, with Jefferson Jay @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
- The Blonde Brother’s Band @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Open Mic, featuring Will Clark @ 710 Beach Club