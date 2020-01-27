The Midnight’s Hour

I feel so connected to local music in San Diego that when I was asked over the weekend who my favorite local band or performer was, I felt like a mother trying to pick a favorite child -- you're not supposed to pick, but you definitely have one. And for me, it's Shelbi Bennett. Whether fronting the Havnauts, the very rare occasions when she's performing solo or as tonight, singing for the Midnight Pine, the woman is teeming with talent. The band will wrap up the Redwoods residency at the Casbah, along with Birdy Bardot. Meanwhile, this residency for Thee Sacred Souls has definitely worked out for them as there's definitely a buzz that has built. Catch them for their final Monday. Around town, mulitiple Grammy winner David Foster plays the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, with his wife, Katherine McPhee, and the Marcus King Band host a sold-out show at the Belly Up.

Sounds Like San Diego: Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

