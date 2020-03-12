the Killers

The Killers Return to San Diego

Chart-topping Las Vegas alt-rock/pop group the Killers have announced a big 2020 tour — with a San Diego date penciled in for late August.

By Dustin Lothspeich

The Killers (Brandon Flowers pictured) head into Pechanga Arena in August.
Photo by Brian Rasic/Redferns via Getty Images

"Somebody told me" that the Killers are going to have a big 2020 — and they were so right.

The heralded Las Vegas-based alt-rock/pop outfit — who just dropped a new single titled "Caution" from their forthcoming sixth studio album, "Imploding the Mirage" — has just announced a big tour and it's scheduled to roll through Pechanga Arena (site of the Sports Arena) on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 20, at 10 a.m. PST. Head over to LiveNation.com for more information.

For those of us who haven’t had the opportunity to catch Brandon Flowers and Co. in the flesh, the time is nigh. Who'd pass up a chance to see the band power through hits like “Mr. Brightside,” “When You Were Young” and “All These Things That I’ve Done” (among other hits) live? Not us!

