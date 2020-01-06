The Frights Bag BottleRock 2020

Fancy a little 'Californication' with your wine? If so, the 2020 BottleRock Napa Valley music/food/wine/brew festival has your number: The May 22-24 event's just-announced lineup features Red Hot Chili Peppers (newly reunited, again, with John Frusciante), Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson .Paak, Zedd, Brandi Carlile, and Janelle Monae as just some of its marquee names.

Indeed, it might be time to start planning that vacation to the grand grape-crushing land of Napa Valley that you’ve been longing for.

For the first iteration of the annual fest in the new decade, its 80-plus-act roster also includes the Avett Brothers, Maggie Rogers, Blondie, Of Monsters and Men, Maren Morris, Empire of the Sun, Foals, Tegan and Sara, Jimmy Eat World, Local Natives, Iration, Milky Chance, Jon Bellion, Matt Nathanson, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Eric B. & Rakim, Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, Ra Ra Riot and more. For a full list, visit BottlerockNapaValley.com.

While 2020 BottleRock looks like it'd appeal to pretty much everyone (and seems like a roster we might end up seeing booked for the next Kaaboo, hmm), we're also particularly hyped to see a couple of hometown artists featured on its lineup, too: The Frights and Almost Monday!

You may remember the Frights for a number of things over the last couple of years but perhaps most notably they performed at Coachella in 2019 and signed to Epitaph Records the year before that. The beloved San Diego surf-punk band will always have a spot in our hearts, especially since we booked the then-underage group at one of our Halloween SoundDiego LIVE parties! It was truly epic and it's been amazing to see them reach greater and greater heights over the years. Read our 2018 interview with the band's frontman, Mikey Carnevale, here.

Almost Monday are a bit newer on the scene and the youngsters are already making waves. We featured 'em on one of our SoundDiego TV Spotlight segments last year and the alt-rock group seems poised for bigger and better things — and their inclusion on BottleRock 2020 is a prime example!

And while we may not be able to legitimately claim Local Natives as a San Diego group, we sure feel like they're one of our own — considering bassist/multi-instrumentalist Nik Ewing came up playing in bands in town (most notably the San Diego Music Award-winning outfit the Howls). Along with his work in Local Natives, he's also an accomplished musician with his own solo project named Chewing. Check out his latest release, "Pacific Ocean Blue," here and read our 2019 interview with him while you're at it.

Tickets for 2020 BottleRock go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. PST. Pre-register now for three-day general admission tickets (which start at $397) at this link.