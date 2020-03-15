Take a Twin Ponies Ride

There are still places to spend your Sunday if you're not self-isolating. At Soda Bar, you can catch Tempe Arizona's Twin Ponies. They play alternative music that to me, sounds like a mathy version of Nirvana though apparently they think being called "mathy" is pejorative. If you need something more upbeat, San Diego Music Award Best Pop Album nominees Babydoll Warriors play Bar Pink, and instrumental rockers Infinite Shrug jam out at Space.
Sounds Like San Diego: March 15
- Twin Ponies, Poor, DR3AmBr05 @ Soda Bar
- Babydoll Warriors, North by North, Ice Cream Headache @ Bar Pink
- Uptown Rhythm Makers @ Panama 66
- Infinite Shrug, Joel Kynan, Micelves @ Space
- Folk Arts Rare Records presents The Rent Party @ Whistle Stop
- The High Society Jazz Band, Chicago Steppers Dance Class @ Tio Leo's
- Clapton Hook @ Fast Times
- Wander You, Erin and Charlie Vadala Band @ Lestat's
- Olds, Lord Buffalo, Nebula Drag @ Bancroft Bar
- Salsa & Bachata @ Moonshine Beach
- The Hang Zeros, Lexicons, DJ Boss Morgan @ Winston's (4-8 p.m.)
- Jonny Wagon & the Tennessee Sons @ Backstage, Amplified Ales (4150 Mission Blvd)
- Jazz Jam @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Jazz Jam with Anthony Ortega @ Mr. Peabody's
- Jason Hanna @ Rank & File, Sycuan Casino
- Brian Jones Rock ’n’ Roll Revival @ The Holding Company
- Spectrum, a diverse dance party @ Blonde
- Lost Monarchs @ Pour House
- Farm Truck @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- Pants Karaoke @ Til-Two Club
- Lords of Acid, Aesthetic Perfection, Praga Khan @ Brick By Brick
- Jerry "Hot Rod" DeMink @ Crossroads, House of Blues
- Toombao | AfroLatin House Music @ Kava Lounge
- The Edge, Radio '80s @ The Kraken
- Reggae Sunday, with King Schascha and Jah Mex @ U-31
- Uptown Top Ranking, with Tribe of Kings @ The Office
- Virtual Image @ Navajo Live
- Jose Sinatra's OB-o-ke @ Winston's
- Percomaniacs Takeover, featuring RYBO, Lubelski, & Wyatt Marshall @ Spin (3 p.m.)
- Sunday Groove, with the Professor @ El Dorado