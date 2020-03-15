Take a Twin Ponies Ride

There are still places to spend your Sunday if you're not self-isolating. At Soda Bar, you can catch Tempe Arizona's Twin Ponies. They play alternative music that to me, sounds like a mathy version of Nirvana though apparently they think being called "mathy" is pejorative. If you need something more upbeat, San Diego Music Award Best Pop Album nominees Babydoll Warriors play Bar Pink, and instrumental rockers Infinite Shrug jam out at Space.

Sounds Like San Diego: March 15