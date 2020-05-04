Switchfoot Presents #DistancingDuets With Judah of Judah and the Lion, Others

Switchfoot has been keeping busy during California's stay-at-home orders. What started with frontman Jon Foreman performing a song daily and sharing them on the band's social media channels has now evolved. Over the weekend, the whole band performed "together" while virtually distanced for an acoustic remake of “The Sound,” and now Foreman is also teaming up with fellow musicians for #DistancingDuets.

The concept is super simple. The intro jingle explains that it's two people singing the same song from different places, and that's exactly what they do via a teleconferencing app. The first duet was posted April 21 with former San Diegan Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek. He and Foreman, who collaborated together as Fiction Family several years ago, performed “Just Rob Me,” of their record, “Fiction Family Reunion,” for their distance duet.

On April 28, a new duet appeared with Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Madison Cunningham. This time it was a cover of George Harrison's “From Behind That Locked Door.” “Madi is your favorite singer and guitar player," Foreman shared in his post. "If she isn’t … you haven’t heard her yet.”

It appears these are becoming a somewhat regular feature on Switchfoot's socials. Check their Instagram page on Monday -- they've teased a new duet with Foreman and Judah, of Judah and the Lion, performing a cover of “Human” by The Killers. Foreman writes, "Judah took 'Human' to another dimension, and I can’t wait for y’all to hear it. Don’t miss it!”

The brand-new SoundDiego Podcast hits different -- guests featured in this music-focused-but-not-music-obsessed series include Slightly Stoopid's Miles Doughty, CC from Little Hurricane, IB Mayor Serge Dedina and Sonny Sandoval from P.O.D., among others -- listen up wherever you get your podcasts.