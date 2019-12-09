Sugar and Spice and Everything Nicely

It was a little bit of a bummer to have so much rain hitting at night during the weekend. As much as we need rain and as spoiled as we are to have such great weather year-round, it can still influence us when we have to make the decision to go out into the night. So, let's hope it can chill a little so that you can go catch one of tonight's great options. At the Casbah, Nicely have recorded a new EP that's out on all digital formats on Friday, but you can preview the new material live, where they're joined by Bit Maps and New Me. Meanwhile, Soda Bar sees the return of Mega Bog. The stage name of songwriter Erin Elizabeth Birgy, Mega Bog has released five records so far, and I had the chance to catch her last show at Whistle Stop where her haunting and interesting instrumentation and vocal stylings brought the usually noisy room to near silence. Around town, With Confidence play House of Blues, "gore metal" act Nerve Exposure play Tower Bar, and jazz artist and trombone player Aubrey Logan brings "A Sassy Christmas" to Martini's Above Fourth.



Monday, Dec. 9:

Nicely, Bit Maps, New Me @ Casbah

Mega Bog, Rose Dorn @ Soda Bar

With Confidence, Seaway, Doll Skin, Andy's Room @ House of Blues

'80s Nite with DJ Junior @ The Merrow

Nerve Exposure, Coldclaw, Casket Raider, Kusktaka @ Tower Bar

Honky-Tonk Holiday Benefit for the San Diego Food Bank @ Space

Aubrey Logan in "A Sassy Christmas" @ Martini's Above Fourth

Motown on Mondays @ The Office

Electric Waste Band @ Winston's

Catacombs: Goth Nite at Blue Monday @ Blonde

Fuzzy Rankins @ Humphreys Backstage Live (7 p.m.)

Julio De La Huerta @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel

Vinyl Night Open Table @ Border X Brewing

Open Vinyl DJ Night @ Til-Two Club

North Park Poetry Slam @ Queen Bee's

Northern Lights @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido

Sissy Brown @ De Oro Mine Co.

Strictly Acoustic @ Navajo Live

Electric Relaxation: '90s Hip-Hop/Chill Beats @ Whistle Stop

Open Mic with Jay Cain @ Mr. Peabody's

Mic'd Up at Moonshine @ Moonshine Flats

Rosie's Jazz Jam with Louis V @ Rosie O'Grady's

Open Mic @ Lestat's

Game Night @ Henry's Pub

31 Flavors @ U-31

Rosemary Bystrak is the publicist for the Casbah and writes about the San Diego music scene, events and general musings about life in San Diego on San Diego: Dialed In. Follow her updates on Twitter or contact her directly.