Submissions Open for 2020 San Diego Music Awards

You've spent an unknown amount of blood, sweat and tears (and money) crafting your latest album and it is finally time to reap the validation and reward you so rightly deserve: Submissions are currently open for the 2020 San Diego Music Awards!

Scheduled to take place at House of Blues on March 23, 2020, the 29th annual SDMAs can only honor you with a trophy if you -- yeah, you -- send in a copy of your album for consideration. What constitutes an "album" these days? Who knows. Last year's winners ranged from five-song EPs to full-length LPs and everything in between, so you're probably good.

Of course, there are a couple of rules: 1) Albums must have been released locally between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2019; and 2) submissions must be sent in by the Dec. 20, 2019 deadline.

Here's the details: Mail all CDs or USB flash drives to San Diego Music Awards, 4876 Mount Royal Place, San Diego, CA 92117, or simply email a link to your digital files (do not attach mp3s to your email) to sandiegomusicawards [at] gmail.com.

It simply couldn’t be easier. If you don’t use the computer (because it’s the work of the devil), the ol' reliable post office awaits.

What’s next after you submit your latest and greatest record to the academy (by the way, academy members are listed here -- maybe send them some info on your project so they're in the know when they cast their votes)? Well, the SDMAs usually announce nominees in February, when voting opens to the general public -- followed by the actual awards ceremony the next month.

Start preparing those acceptance speeches, folks!