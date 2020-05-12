Stupid Pandemic Postpones Stoopid Summer Tour

It was quite unfortunate timing when San Diego's Slightly Stoopid announced their 2020 Summer Traditions tour dates. The announcement came down March 9, though any booking agent or manager will tell you that it was months in the works. Within one week of the announcement, California was under a statewide stay-at-home order and other states quickly began to follow suit.

On Monday, the band conceded the point.

“While we all go through these difficult times due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, we are disappointed to announce that our Summer Traditions 2020 Tour dates will be postponed until 2021," Slightly Stoopid posted on social media. "While this decision was not made lightly, the safety of our crew, tourmates, venue staff and our fans remains the highest priority. We will announce rescheduled tour dates soon and hope to see all of you again when it’s safe to do so."

Even as some states loosen restrictions, few touring acts are willing to put so many people at risk in close quarters until the coronavirus is under some sort of control or, at a minimum, trending downward.

Stoopid fans who already have tickets can hold on to them until 2021, though refunds may be requested at point of purchase, dependent upon each venue's policy.

As summer and even some fall cancellations have been announced, a debate has been stirring online whether tickets should be refunded outright for shows. While some people feel venues and ticket sites should put the money back in the hands of fans who may need it more now than ever, it's also important to consider that for certain shows, people excitedly wait online (or in a line, as the case may be) and score exceptional seats. For large tours, it wouldn't necessarily be fair if, say, you've got second row at Red Rocks and then lost your seats via refund only to have to try to buy new ones again in 2021.

“We are thankful for your love and understanding," Slightly Stoopid continued on social media, "and we look forward to the day when we can all be reunited. In the meantime, we hope you all stay safe and healthy, and that we can see you real soon.”