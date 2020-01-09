Stoked for This One

I can feel 2020 coming on strong, can't you? I keep saying it will take some time to really get in the groove, but I'm already feeling all the good things. For one, I was happy to hear that Seaport Village is just jumping right back in with Seaport Sessions tonight with Alvino & the Dwells. These free shows are super fun and now that the majority of the tourists are gone, you can act like a tourist in your own town. When you're ready for night shows, head to the Belly Up to catch Chadwick Stokes & the Pintos. Their self-titled record dropped in November and is full of hope for the times we're living in, with elements of rock and folk -- and even a little bluegrass thrown in for good measure. At the Casbah, the Chasers haven't played together since last century, but featuring current and former members of bands like Lucy's Fur Coat, the Nephews, the Loons and others, this is one reunion you won't want to miss. Body Salt play Soda Bar, legend Art Garfunkel graces the stage at the Magnolia, and Fearing will get dreamy at Whistle Stop.
Sounds Like San Diego: Jan. 9, 2020:
- Seaport Sessions: Alvino & the Dwells @ Seaport Village (6-8 p.m.)
- Chadwick Stokes & the Pintos, Daniel Rodriguez (of Elephant Revival) @ Belly Up
- The Chasers, Shake Before Us, Thee Allyrgic Reaction, DJ Tony the Tyger @ Casbah
- Art Garfunkel @ The Magnolia
- Body Salt, Lavender Fields, Sam Ritchie @ Soda Bar
- Fearing, Plattenbau, Adios Mundo Cruel @ Whistle Stop
- KT Tunstall, Charlie Mars, Lily Kershaw @ Music Box
- SoundOn Festival, featuring Graciela Paraskevaídis, Sin Ir Mas Lejos, Anthony Tan, Endlessnessnessness, Mark Osborn, Sleep in the Shape of My Body, Glenda Keam, Rimmer in Space, Stuart Saunders Smith, Giants, Nathan Brock, Cenotaph, Salina Fisher, Komorebi @ La Jolla Athenaeum
- The Miles, WidowMade, Cipe @ Winston's
- Joe Guevara @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- Lex & the Jewels @ Metl
- Of the Wilds, Gypsy Sally, Jehlad & B-Sections @ Moonshine Beach
- Waka @ Fast Times
- Neon Rodeo @ House of Blues
- So What!, U Oughta No @ The Holding Company
- Hyperbella, Petite Lumiere @ Pour House
- Black Hesher, Elephantricity, the Aura & Øvation @ The Merrow
- The Sea Monks @ Crossroads, House of Blues
- Rock & Roll Revival @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Bonneville 7 @ Rabbit Hole
- The Model Youth, the Viles, the Bummers, Mother Grundy, Crash 45 @ Che Cafe
- Good Riddance, Youth Brigade, the Last Gang, PSO @ Brick By Brick
- Clint Holmes @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Jimmy Ruelas @ Seven Grand
- DJ Bingo @ De Oro Mine Co
- Open Jam Session @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
- James Allen @ Mr. Peabody's
- DJMysonKing @ The Office
- Bill Caballero Latin Jam @ Border X Brewing
- Open Mic @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Israel Maldonado @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Thursday Night Swing @ Queen Bee's
- Open Jam with Jeff Ousley @ Navajo Live
- Gino & the Lone Gunmen @ Tio Leo's
- Cappo Kelley @ The Kraken
- Three Chord Justice @ Renegade