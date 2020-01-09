Stoked for This One

I can feel 2020 coming on strong, can't you? I keep saying it will take some time to really get in the groove, but I'm already feeling all the good things. For one, I was happy to hear that Seaport Village is just jumping right back in with Seaport Sessions tonight with Alvino & the Dwells. These free shows are super fun and now that the majority of the tourists are gone, you can act like a tourist in your own town. When you're ready for night shows, head to the Belly Up to catch Chadwick Stokes & the Pintos. Their self-titled record dropped in November and is full of hope for the times we're living in, with elements of rock and folk -- and even a little bluegrass thrown in for good measure. At the Casbah, the Chasers haven't played together since last century, but featuring current and former members of bands like Lucy's Fur Coat, the Nephews, the Loons and others, this is one reunion you won't want to miss. Body Salt play Soda Bar, legend Art Garfunkel graces the stage at the Magnolia, and Fearing will get dreamy at Whistle Stop.

Sounds Like San Diego: Jan. 9, 2020: