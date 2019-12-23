Heart of Glass

Whether you're giving gifts for Christmas, for eight nights of Hanukkah, or any other holiday tradition this season, tonight is a great chance to get out for some pre-holiday fun while handling your last-minute gift buying. The Casbah's known for their classic hoodies and just might have some in stock while you're checking out Glass Spells, MRCH, and Farmblood. Or consider Soda Bar for Nite Lapse, and pick up a band or venue tee while you're there. If you want to be the star tonight, head to Bar Pink for "Holiday Caroloke" and while you're there, get a Bar Pink tote, their amazing socks, or any of their other great merch. Lots of our favorite spots have cool swag and it just might be the last minute gift you're looking for.
Sounds Like San Diego: Monday, Dec. 23, 2019:
- Glass Spells, MRCH, Famblood @ Casbah
- Nite Lapse, the Havnauts, Sixes, Ripening @ Soda Bar
- Holiday Caroloke with Scotty Pants @ Bar Pink
- '80s Nite with DJ Junior theDiscopunk @ The Merrow
- Abbey Road Christmas Show @ Belly Up
- Electric Waste Band @ Winston's
- David J (Bauhaus) DJ Set at Blue Monday: Dark '80s Night, DJ Camila Robina @ Blonde
- Sue Palmer @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Julio de la Huerta @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Vinyl Night Open Table @ Border X Brewing
- Metal Monday with Dogs of Hell DJ Crew @ Space
- Northern Lights @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Open Mic with Jay Cain @ Mr. Peabody's
- Carol Curtis @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Death By Dancing with DJ Jon Blaj @ Whistle Stop
- Monday Jam Session @ The Kraken
- Desert Hearts presents: Xmas Hearts with Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Porky @ Spin
- Mic'd Up at Moonshine @ Moonshine Flats
- Trivia with Jester @ Bancroft Bar
- Rosie's Jazz Jam w/ Louis V @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Open Mic @ Lestat's