Heart of Glass

Whether you're giving gifts for Christmas, for eight nights of Hanukkah, or any other holiday tradition this season, tonight is a great chance to get out for some pre-holiday fun while handling your last-minute gift buying. The Casbah's known for their classic hoodies and just might have some in stock while you're checking out Glass Spells, MRCH, and Farmblood. Or consider Soda Bar for Nite Lapse, and pick up a band or venue tee while you're there. If you want to be the star tonight, head to Bar Pink for "Holiday Caroloke" and while you're there, get a Bar Pink tote, their amazing socks, or any of their other great merch. Lots of our favorite spots have cool swag and it just might be the last minute gift you're looking for.

Sounds Like San Diego: Monday, Dec. 23, 2019: