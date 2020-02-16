Jason Goes to Spreckels

For many, this is a three-day weekend, and that's a great thing because there are a ton of great shows on Sunday. For the second night in a row, the Jason Mraz Foundation brings his musical "Shine" to Spreckels Theatre, while the California Center for the Arts, Escondido hosts Rock for the Environment, featuring the Spin Doctors, Mike Kenneally and others. For your smaller club shows, the incredible Alexandra Savior is not to be missed at Soda Bar, while ALO at the Belly Up is a pretty fine offering, too. It may not actually matter which you choose, the important factor here is that you've got lots of choices and reasons to be out on the town.

Sounds Like San Diego: Feb. 16, 2020