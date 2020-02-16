Jason Goes to Spreckels

For many, this is a three-day weekend, and that's a great thing because there are a ton of great shows on Sunday. For the second night in a row, the Jason Mraz Foundation brings his musical "Shine" to Spreckels Theatre, while the California Center for the Arts, Escondido hosts Rock for the Environment, featuring the Spin Doctors, Mike Kenneally and others. For your smaller club shows, the incredible Alexandra Savior is not to be missed at Soda Bar, while ALO at the Belly Up is a pretty fine offering, too. It may not actually matter which you choose, the important factor here is that you've got lots of choices and reasons to be out on the town.
Sounds Like San Diego: Feb. 16, 2020
- Jason Mraz Foundation presents “Shine,” a musical performed by Mraz & SD Arts Groups Banding Together, Malashock Dance and transcenDANCE @ Spreckels Theatre
- Rock for the Environment, featuring the Spin Doctors, Mike Kenneally & Back to the Garden, Tim Flannery with Jeff Berkley @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Alexandra Savior, Pearl Charles @ Soda Bar
- Gypsy Sally, Something Contagious, BlackCherry Lightin' @ Casbah
- ALO, Ben Morrison (of the Brothers Comatose) @ Belly Up
- Tribute to Reggae Legends, with Akae Beka Band, Army, Reemah, Spiritual, Junyah P, Ninjah P, Boostive, Incient Rootsman Nyabinghi @ WorldBeat Cultural Center
- Uptown Rhythm Makers @ Panama 66
- LED Anniversary IX, with Boombox Cartel B2B Deorro, Joyride, San Holo, Trivecta, Xie & Yetep @ Pechanga Arena
- Eric Bellinger @ Fluxx
- Air Supply @ Harrah's Resort Southern California
- Tracy Soto, Squarecrow, Le Saboteur, Cigarette Machine @ Tower Bar
- Robin Henkel Band With Horns @ Lestat's
- Noah Reid @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues (concierto agotado)
- Bollywood Night Heist, DJ G2, DJ Harshal, DJ DaNda @ Music Box
- Jose Maria Napoleon @ The Magnolia
- Rat Sabbath, with DJ Ratty @ Bar Pink
- San Diego Opera: Hansel and Gretel @ Civic Theatre (2pm)
- Mercy House @ Fast Times
- Country Brunch Live, with the Sickstring Outlaws @ House of Blues
- Intimate Classics: Eunice Kim @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Keep It on the DL @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Salsa & Bachata Sundays @ Moonshine Beach
- The Aces, Michele Lundeen, Doni Emley, Jimmy Woodard @ Winston's (2 p.m.)
- Jazz Jam @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Grateful Sunday, with Easy Wind @ The Holding Company (4 p.m.)
- Drivin the Bus @ The Holding Company (8:30 p.m.)
- Duck Norris, w DJ Icy Ice: Lone Wolf Maquack @ The Holding Company (11 p.m.)
- Jazz Jam, with Anthony Ortega @ Mr. Peabody's
- Kimmi Bitter @ Pour House (9 p.m.)
- That's Right @ Pour House (4 p.m.)
- Skillet Licorice @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- Heliotrope Ragtime Orchestra, the Carling Family, Billy Lee with Juk Jones @ Tio Leo's
- DJ Maniloca @ Border X Brewing
- Salsa Sundays @ Queen Bee's
- Isaac Soto, Austin Speed, ZZZ + RRR, Amzel, Amnl Prnt @ Kava Lounge
- Reggae Sunday @ U-31
- Uptown Top Ranking, with Tribe of Kings @ The Office
- Brandon Paul, Radio '80s @ The Kraken
- Singer Songwriter Night @ Navajo Live
- China Crisis @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (6:30 p.m.)
- Lookas @ Bassmnt
- Yetep @ Bang Bang
- LED presents Joyryde @ Spin
- Sunday Groove, with the Professor @ El Dorado