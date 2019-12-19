Shuffle Into the Weekend

While December isn't the busiest month for shows, there are some San Diego traditions that many of us look forward to and one of those is Ziggy Shuffledust & the Spiders From Mars doing a full night of Bowie at the Casbah. Frontman Gary Shuffler celebrates his own birthday by putting so much passion into his performances, and his costume changes are pretty great, too. He's backed by some of San Diego's finest musicians, and it makes for a superfun annual event. Around town, Lady Dottie plays a free show at Seaport Sessions, Jade Jackson brings the country vibes to Soda Bar, and the legendary act the Tubes play at the Belly Up.

Sounds Like San Diego: Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019: