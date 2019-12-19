Shuffle Into the Weekend

While December isn't the busiest month for shows, there are some San Diego traditions that many of us look forward to and one of those is Ziggy Shuffledust & the Spiders From Mars doing a full night of Bowie at the Casbah. Frontman Gary Shuffler celebrates his own birthday by putting so much passion into his performances, and his costume changes are pretty great, too. He's backed by some of San Diego's finest musicians, and it makes for a superfun annual event. Around town, Lady Dottie plays a free show at Seaport Sessions, Jade Jackson brings the country vibes to Soda Bar, and the legendary act the Tubes play at the Belly Up.
Sounds Like San Diego: Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019:
- Seaport Sessions, with music by Lady Dottie & the Diamonds @ Seaport Village (music from 5-6 p.m. 7-8 p.m.)
- Ziggy Shuffledust & the Spiders from Mars, Electric Warrior, 13 Bats, DJ Camilla Robina @ Casbah
- Jade Jackson, Jason Hawk Harris @ Soda Bar
- Berkley Hart, Jack Tempchin, Eve Selis, Dixie Maxwell, James Berkley @ Music Box
- Fuerza Regida @ SOMA
- Holiday Cheer with DJ Stoykavich @ Bar Pink (9 p.m.)
- The Tubes @ Belly Up
- 6th annual California Country Christmas, with Nancarrow, Morgan Leigh Band, Daniel Bonte & the Bona Fide, Sheyna Gee @ Moonshine Beach
- Garage Mahal Presents: Soxxy's Birthday Electro Takeover, with Tako Kat, Wendigo, DGTL_CLR @ 710 Beach Club
- Jazz Night @ North Park Brewing Company
- Dave Koz & Friends @ The Magnolia
- Strange Creature, Romero, Ingemar & Snapghost, Dreamer @ Space
- Chocolate: A Night of Deepdark Afro-tech & Techno @ Blonde
- Los Tortugas @ Rabbit Hole
- El Whamo @ Fast Times (6-10 p.m.)
- Waka @ Fast Times (9-11 p.m.)
- Radio Latina presents Gasolina Party: Noche de Reggaeton @ House of Blues
- Three Chord Justice @ Mr. Peabody's
- Kaipora, Sam Ritchie, Dub Norris, Anzio @ The Holding Company
- Kennady Tracy, My Name Is Chapel, Raena Jade @ Lestat's
- Robin Henkel with Horns @ Panama 66
- Boomboxx Thursdays, with Crowd Collective @ U-31
- Jerry "Hot Rod" DeMink @ Crossroads, House of Blues
- Barbwire @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Jimmy Ruelas @ Seven Grand
- Beer Vana, Steeltoe, The Collectors @ Bancroft Bar
- Open Jam Session @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
- Martyrs for Mayhem, Jam Packed, Never Say Die @ Winston's
- Mojo Strut @ The Kraken
- Dave Gleason Solo @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- Dig Deeper, with DJ Qure @ The Office
- Bill Caballero Latin Jam @ Border X Brewing
- Thizzday, with DJs Mister Hek & Lesteezy @ El Dorado
- Will Fleming @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Archetype 17, featuring Sarah Strandberg, Chrls X, Shatterer @ Kava Lounge
- Open Jam, with Jeff Ousley @ Navajo Live
- Mercedes Moore @ Tio Leo's
- Roots Remedy, featuring Blackheart Warriors Hi-Fi @ Manhattan Bar
- Jim Allen Band @ Renegade