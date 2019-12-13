Preaching to the Choir

Sounds Like San Diego: Friday, Dec. 13, 2019:
We've worked hard all week and now it's time to get out and let loose, whether that involves holiday celebrations and work parties or partaking in the live music scene. If you work it right, you can do both. Mario Orduno has been booking some great shows for years under the name DREAM, and on Friday he takes it to another level at the Casbah. Utah's Choir Boy headline, but all night long the dream pop will be constant with bands bouncing between the main room and Bob's Razzmatazz Lounge. At the Observatory, you can catch the return of Allah-Las with great support acts Mapache and Tim Hill. Soda Bar has local breakouts RORRE and our pals Miss New Buddha play the elusive "San Diego Content Partners".
- Choir Boy, Boan, Panther Modern, Lower Tar, O/X @ Casbah
- Allah-Las, Mapache, Tim Hill @ Observatory North Park
- Rorre, Titus Haug @ Soda Bar
- Talk Talk Show ,featuring Heavy Hawaii and guests @ The Loft, UCSD
- 17th Annual Turtleneck & Sweater Party, the Young Guns @ Belly Up
- Irving Flores presents The Latin Jazz side of Christmas @ Dizzy's
- Staybad, Positive Language, Toke @ Blonde
- Straight Up With Stassi Live ft. Beau Clark & Taylor Strecker @ The Magnolia
- Stints, Kid Gruesome, SOLV, DJ Set with Memory Lounge @ Ken Club
- SiR, TeaMarr @ SOMA
- DJ Dunekat @ Bar Pink (10 p.m.)
- Martin and the Big Nativity Scene @ Bar Pink (8 p.m.)
- Jake Najor & the Moment of Truth @ Panama 66
- Space Yacht @ Music Box
- Infinite Signal, Hardly Human, & Say Days Ago @ Metl
- Poncherello @ Belly Up (Happy Hour 5 p.m.)
- Second Chance Benefit: The Fictitious Dishes, Deep Sea Thunder Beast, Hurricane Kate, Black Cat Sabbath @ Black Cat Bar
- BrokenBeat SD @ Space
- The Cowpokes @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- Drug Hunt, Aunt Cynthia's Cabin, Puerto @ Winston's
- Young Guns @ Moonshine Beach
- Kodasounds @ De Oro Mine Co
- The Upshots @ The Rabbit Hole (10 p.m.)
- Jimmy Lewis @ The Rabbit Hole (6-9 p.m.)
- Puro Feeling @ Seven Grand
- Coral Bells, Lucy Ring @ The Holding Company
- Restless Natives @ Mr. Peabody's
- Wolfe Trio @ Fast Times
- Rock En Espanol with Zenith @ Border X Brewing
- The Mockery @ Park & Rec
- Joe Wood & the Lonely Ones @ Pour House (6 p.m.)
- Downtown, Stalins of Sound, Geese @ Pour House
- Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to The Bee Gees & Beyond, Brixton 76 @ The Merrow
- Gilbert Castellanos @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Electric Waste Band in Pacific Beach @ 710 Beach Club
- Sophia Alone @ Martini's Above Fourth
- The Reflectors @ Wildwood Crossing
- Factory with Adam Salter & Ayla Simone @ The Office
- Johnny Deadly Trio @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Nightmare Before Christmas w/ the Cramp’d, 13 Wolves, Wake the Dead @ Til-Two Club
- Blind Mountain Holler, Bradley Palermo, Chad Price, Paul Luc @ Tower Bar
- The Siers Brothers @ Tio Leo's
- Patric Howard Trampus Band @ Renegade
- Wildside @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- Whitney Shay @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- 6one9 @ Navajo Live
- Rumors: An '80s New Wave Synthpop Dance Night @ Manhattan Bar
- Kim Wilson Blues Allstars @ Ramona Mainstage
- Grand Sonic Theory, DJ Miss Dust @ V Lounge, Viejas Casino
- Forward Motion, DJ Miss Dust @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- Gasolina! with Kid Wonder, A-Boogie and guests @ El Dorado
- Eli Escobar @ Bang Bang
- OT Genasis & AD @ FLUXX
- Bryant Myers @ Parq
- Bouquet 2 Year Anniversary w/ Mike Servito & Mor Elian @ Spin