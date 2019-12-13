Preaching to the Choir

Sounds Like San Diego: Friday, Dec. 13, 2019:



We've worked hard all week and now it's time to get out and let loose, whether that involves holiday celebrations and work parties or partaking in the live music scene. If you work it right, you can do both. Mario Orduno has been booking some great shows for years under the name DREAM, and on Friday he takes it to another level at the Casbah. Utah's Choir Boy headline, but all night long the dream pop will be constant with bands bouncing between the main room and Bob's Razzmatazz Lounge. At the Observatory, you can catch the return of Allah-Las with great support acts Mapache and Tim Hill. Soda Bar has local breakouts RORRE and our pals Miss New Buddha play the elusive "San Diego Content Partners".