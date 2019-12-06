It's no secret that December Nights is one of San Diego's biggest civic events of the year, so if you're planning on partaking in the weekend events, plan ahead, be patient and slow down because pedestrians will be everywhere. For anyone skipping the bottleneck, Friday's music offers some great choices. Soda Bar presents your best choice with singer-songwriter Griffin House keeping things chill. Elsewhere, electronic trio Magic Sword is at the Casbah, and Daughters and Health will slay at SOMA. Meanwhile, pop songstress Lisa Prank shakes things up at the Che Cafe, and local punks got together to put together the Fear of Noise festival, which brings punk and hardcore bands from the region, including south of the border, to venues like Tower Bar and others throughout the weekend. And if you love the big shows, Pechanga will be off the rails with Illenium.

Friday, Dec. 6: