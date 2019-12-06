It's no secret that December Nights is one of San Diego's biggest civic events of the year, so if you're planning on partaking in the weekend events, plan ahead, be patient and slow down because pedestrians will be everywhere. For anyone skipping the bottleneck, Friday's music offers some great choices. Soda Bar presents your best choice with singer-songwriter Griffin House keeping things chill. Elsewhere, electronic trio Magic Sword is at the Casbah, and Daughters and Health will slay at SOMA. Meanwhile, pop songstress Lisa Prank shakes things up at the Che Cafe, and local punks got together to put together the Fear of Noise festival, which brings punk and hardcore bands from the region, including south of the border, to venues like Tower Bar and others throughout the weekend. And if you love the big shows, Pechanga will be off the rails with Illenium.
Friday, Dec. 6:
- December Nights @ Balboa Park
- Magic Sword, Equip @ Casbah
- Daughters, Health, Show Me the Body @ SOMA
- Griffin House @ Soda Bar
- Lisa Prank, Rose Melberg @ Che Cafe
- Fear of Noise 2019: R.O.C., Rontgen, Adult Crash, Bayonet, Vile Reality, BobXRoss @ Title TK/San Diego Content Partners (5 p.m.)
- Fear of Noise 2019: Generacion Suicida, Lockheed, Violencia, Membrane, M80, All Beat Up, the Gay Agenda @ Tower Bar
- Illenium, Dabin, William Black @ Pechanga Arena
- Hiroshima Mockingbirds, Hip Priest, Slum Summer @ Black Cat Bar
- Lee Fields & the Expressions, Brainstory, Rebecca Jade & the Cold Fact @ Music Box
- Gentrocide, Masteria, Inciting Riots @ Ken Club
- First Friday with DJs Artistic, Cros1, Johaz @ Bar Pink
- Exhumed, Necrot, Deathgrave, Mortal Wound @ Brick By Brick
- The Scott West Band, Roni Lee, Rob Deez, Asiel, Scott Mathieen & the Honeycombs @ Lestat's
- The Flipside Burners @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- Club Kingston prsents Sandollar, Small Kine @ Winston's
- Payton Taylor @ Moonshine Beach
- Cassie B Project @ Moonshine Flats
- The Undercovers @ De Oro Mine Co
- The Rosy Dawn Band @ The Rabbit Hole
- Me First & the Gimme Gimmes, Glitter Wizard, Masked Intruder @ House of Blues
- Reggae Fridays @ Fast Times
- Rock en Espanol with Zenith @ Border X Brewing
- Soul Ablaze @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Spice Pistols, The Havnauts, Blu Joy @ Pour House (9 p.m.)
- Bonneville 7 @ Pour House (5 p.m.)
- Underground Lounge, Sluka, Mercy House @ The Merrow
- Gilbert Castellanos @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- CaliSamba, Mario Luma, DJ Novinho @ 710 Beach Club
- Janice Edwards Trio @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Rock Whiskey @ Wildwood Crossing
- DJs Beatnick & Ayla Simone @ The Office
- Fox Medicine, Nebula Drag, Vedic, Infinite Shrug @ Til-Two Club
- Bump City Brass @ Tio Leo's
- Tritones Fall Show @ The Loft, UCSD
- Pop Vinyl @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- Lindsay Ell, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Patrick Howard Trampus @ Ramona Mainstage
- Mercedes Moore @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- Sonic Moonshine, Left on Everest @ Navajo Live
- Ultrasound @ Mr. Peabody's
- DJ Upright Citizen en Stereo Total @ Manhattan Bar
- Finesse, DJ Moniq @ V Lounge, Viejas Casino
- Marcel East, DJ Moniq @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- Offaiah @ Bang Bang
- Bad Vegans, Lil Pump, Drake @ Omnia
- DJ Isaac B @ FLUXX
- Trey Songz, Saweetie @ Parq
- DJs & Dancing @ Henry's Pub
- Club Musae @ Boar Cross'n