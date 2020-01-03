Weekend Willie

Isn't it beautiful to already be heading into the first weekend of 2020? If you took it easy this week, or even if you didn't, Friday night is calling your name. At the Balboa Theatre, legend Willie Nelson is joined by various members of his family. The star claims to be giving his lungs a break by no longer smoking marijuana, but perhaps he's discovered edibles to keep up that charming demeanor? Over at Soda Bar, it's a local night and we dig Le Chateau and Free Paintings, but the big news is the return of the Swedish Models, who split a handful of years ago and have apparently decided to give it another go. Of course, the Sure Fire Soul Ensemble always bring it and they'll be at the Casbah; Queen Nation plays a sold-out show at the Belly Up; and Stickfigurecarousel, a local hardcore act featuring my high school pal and author Chad Stroup, play their first show in 20 years at the Che Cafe.

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020: