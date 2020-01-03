Weekend Willie

Isn't it beautiful to already be heading into the first weekend of 2020? If you took it easy this week, or even if you didn't, Friday night is calling your name. At the Balboa Theatre, legend Willie Nelson is joined by various members of his family. The star claims to be giving his lungs a break by no longer smoking marijuana, but perhaps he's discovered edibles to keep up that charming demeanor? Over at Soda Bar, it's a local night and we dig Le Chateau and Free Paintings, but the big news is the return of the Swedish Models, who split a handful of years ago and have apparently decided to give it another go. Of course, the Sure Fire Soul Ensemble always bring it and they'll be at the Casbah; Queen Nation plays a sold-out show at the Belly Up; and Stickfigurecarousel, a local hardcore act featuring my high school pal and author Chad Stroup, play their first show in 20 years at the Che Cafe.
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020:
- Willie Nelson & Family @ Balboa Theatre
- The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, Thee Sacred Souls, DJ Mike Wallace @ Casbah
- Le Chateau, the Swedish Models, Free Paintings @ Soda Bar
- Queen Nation, Graceband @ Belly Up (SOLD OUT)
- Stickfigurecarousel @ The Che Cafe
- The Amandas @ Whistle Stop
- Front Left Productions House Party @ Blonde
- Spotlighting Pete DeLuke & the Mellotones @ Dizzy's
- Rituals: Darkwave EBM Postpunk night @ Space
- Mara Kaye @ Panama 66
- Hip Hop vs. Punk Rock @ Tower Bar
- Red Not Chili Peppers, Vitalogy, Nirvanish @ Music Box
- UltraSound @ Belly Up (5 p.m.)
- Dead Rock West @ Black Cat Bar
- The Shenanigans @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- Moxi & Loon, The Sequoia Kings @ Winston's
- Jerry Jacobs @ Moonshine Beach
- Shelton Road Live @ Moonshine Flats
- The Upshots @ De Oro Mine Co
- Legends of Arena Rock: Volume 1 ft. Kissed Alive, Maiden USA, Anthem (Rush tribute), Blackout (Scorpions tribute) @ House of Blues
- Mojo Strut @ Mr. Peabody's
- Reggae Fridays @ Fast Times
- Rock en Espanol with Zenith @ Border X Brewing
- Custard Pie @ Pour House
- Swarm of Serpents, Necrochamber, Temblad, Mystic Ritual @ The Merrow
- Gilbert Castellanos @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Shiragirl @ 710 Beach Club
- Sophia Alone @ Martini's Above Fourth
- All-Vinyl Happy Hour w/Monsieur Turbeau @ The Office (6 p.m.)
- DJ Freeman @ U-31
- 3 Car Garage @ Tio Leo's
- The Sickstring Outlaws @ Renegade
- 4 Way Street @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- Whitney Shay @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- Valentino Frankenstein, Open Arms (Journey Tribute) @ Navajo Live
- Israel Maldonado @ The Rabbit Hole (6 p.m.)
- Josie Day Band @ The Rabbit Hole (10 p.m.)
- En Stereo Total: '80s and Rock en Espanol @ Manhattan Bar
- Trill Fridays @ Bassmnt
- Justin Caruso @ Omnia
- The Game @ Oxford Social, Pendry Hotel