T.S.O.L. Thrash Casbah

We hope everyone had a great New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. We are ready to roll right into the awesome things to come in 2020. During the entire month of January, the Casbah will be celebrating their 31-year anniversary with a ton of fresh shows and residencies. To kick things off, punk legends T.S.O.L. play tonight, fresh off releasing a new 7-inch at the end of 2019. These guys always bring good old-fashioned mayhem and revelry and expect this one to be no different. If you want to feel a little brighter and can appreciate STEM curriculum in your music, look no further than LA math-rock act Barnacles at Soda Bar. Lots of venues are still keeping it low-key tonight, but you can catch the Picturebooks at Tower Bar, head to South Bay for Cumbia Machin at the Manhattan, or head north for Sickstring Outlaws at Mr. Peabody's.

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019: