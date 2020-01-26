Seeing Redd

Last week, the San Diego music community had our collective hearts broken when we found out that Death Eyes frontman and all around amazing human Alberto Jurado had died suddenly from a heart condition. Today, you can help support his family with unforeseen expenses by heading to Small Bar. Owner Karen Barnett is generously donating 50% of food sales and 100% of drink sales to help the family, but mostly, this will be a gathering for all of us who knew and loved Alberto. "RrrrrocknRoll!!"
Of course we've got music today, too. For an early evening show, you can head to Panama 66 for a free show with the amazing talent of Rebecca Jade. By nightfall, take a walk down memory lane at the Belly Up with Sounds of Laurel Canyon (hosted by Robert, former radio personality and owner of KPRI), see Trippie Redd at SOMA or catch the sassy garage rock from the Shivas at Soda Bar.
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020:
- Benefit for the family of Alberto Jurado @ Small Bar (12-5pm)
- Trippie Redd, BlocBoy JB, Kodie Shane @ SOMA
- The Shivas, Lefties, Blacks Beach Boys @ Soda Bar
- Back to the Garden: Sounds of Laurel Canyon Hosted @ Belly Up
- Sideyard, Stony Sugarskull, Violet Dyes @ Casbah
- Rebecca Jade & the Cold Fact @ Panama 66
- The Cramps (live tribute with Teenage Goo Goo Muck), DJ Javi Nunez @ Blonde
- Annual Django JazzFest @ Dizzy's
- Whigsville 29BC with Richard Whig & DJ girlgroupgirl @ Whistle Stop (5 p.m.)
- Epic 18, Fall Risk, the Danger Field, DJ Yaya Byrd @ Tower Bar (5pm, matinee show)
- Country Brunch Live with Sam Hosking @ House of Blues
- Scarface, Riston Diggs, Ross May, G Blasian, Boon League @ Music Box
- Staining the Twilight Black (Record Release Show), Palace of Mourning, Final Path @ Che Cafe
- Rat Sabbath with DJ Ratty @ Bar Pink
- Lisa Rock in "Close To You: The Music of the Carpenters" @ Balboa Theatre
- Kian Soltani and Julio Elizande @ The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center
- Jazz Jam with Anthony Ortega @ Mr Peabody's
- Rutt @ Bancroft Bar
- The Blonde Brothers @ Winston's (5 p.m.)
- Estamo Unidos Fundraiser @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista (6-9 p.m.)
- Afton Presents Bigsoak, Adrian Waltuo, $avv Kartl, Share the Wealth, Kazie @ The Holding Company
- Hell is a City, Tardigrade @ Manhattan Bar (Sunday Matinee, 3 p.m.)
- The Sick String Outlaws @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-5 p.m.)
- Shen Yun 2020 @ Civic Theatre
- Jerry "Hot Rod" DeMink @ Crossroads, House of Blues (FREE)
- Uptown Top Ranking with Tribe of Kings @ The Office
- Nathan Raney Band (Video Shoot) @ Navajo Live
- Here and Now: A Tribute to Luther Vandross @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (6:30 p.m.)