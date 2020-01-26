Seeing Redd

Last week, the San Diego music community had our collective hearts broken when we found out that Death Eyes frontman and all around amazing human Alberto Jurado had died suddenly from a heart condition. Today, you can help support his family with unforeseen expenses by heading to Small Bar. Owner Karen Barnett is generously donating 50% of food sales and 100% of drink sales to help the family, but mostly, this will be a gathering for all of us who knew and loved Alberto. "RrrrrocknRoll!!"

Of course we've got music today, too. For an early evening show, you can head to Panama 66 for a free show with the amazing talent of Rebecca Jade. By nightfall, take a walk down memory lane at the Belly Up with Sounds of Laurel Canyon (hosted by Robert, former radio personality and owner of KPRI), see Trippie Redd at SOMA or catch the sassy garage rock from the Shivas at Soda Bar.

