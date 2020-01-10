Let's make 2020 the year of planning ahead! We try to keep you posted about big show announcements and upcoming shows to keep an eye out for, but it doesn't mean we don't feel bad when we have to tell you that the big shows of the night — Tool at Viejas Arena, the King Khan & BBQ Show at Casbah, and Mandolin Orange at the Observatory North Park — are all sold out. That doesn't mean you don't have great options, like a free happy hour with Low Volts at Beerfish or Moans at Soda Bar. Dream hosts another dark night at Whistle Stop, Tusk bring a Fleetwood Mac tribute to the Belly Up, and Joachim Cooder appears at Museum of Making Music.
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020:
- Tool, Author & Punisher @ Viejas Arena, SDSU (SOLD OUT)
- Low Volts @ Beerfish (happy hour 5-7 p.m., free)
- The King Khan & BBQ Show, the Rosalyns, San Diego Freakout DJs @ Casbah (SOLD OUT)
- Mandolin Orange, Kate Rhudy @ The Observatory North Park (SOLD OUT)
- Moans, Aviator Stash, Parker Meridian @ Soda Bar
- Joyce Manor, Oso Oso, Peach Kelli Pop @ Music Box
- Tusk (Fleetwood Mac tribute), Clay Colton Band @ Belly Up
- Dream Recordings presents Sympathy (Ministry tribute), Riki, O/X, DJ Vaughn Avakian @ Whistle Stop
- Joachim Cooder @ Museum of Making Music
- Springboard Music West @ Various Locations, Ocean Beach
- Peter Sprague & Sinne Eeg @ Dizzy's
- "Tron"-themed '80s New Wave Night @ Blonde
- Mittens, Hiroshima Mockingbirds, Super Buffet @ Bar Pink
- The Routine, Daring Greatly @ Winston's
- Tyler Fest Day 2: A Fundraiser for the family of Tyler Arriola @ Space
- Clinton Davis Trio @ Blind Lady Ale House
- Tori Roze & Johnny Alexander @ Metl
- The Rough, the Montell Jordans, Fallen Monuments, Ready Set Survive @ The Merrow
- Moxi & Loon, the Towns, Heir Gloom @ Black Cat Bar
- 96 Bitter Beings, the Native Howl, Locust Grove, Deathboys @ Brick By Brick
- Harbor Patrol, Rubber Soul, the Rinds, Blu-nites, the Kinky Velvets, Lefties, SRIOSLY covers Bauhaus @ Che Cafe
- Maíz (members of B-Side Players), Sol Remedy @ 710 Beach Club
- Calphonics @ Park & Rec
- Fast Heart @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (5-8 p.m.)
- Georgia Chrome @ Moonshine Beach
- Cassie B Project @ Moonshine Flats
- The Jack McCain Band @ De Oro Mine Co
- Easy Wind @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Rock Garden @ The Kraken
- Rita Hosking @ Templar's Hall, Old Poway Park
- Finnigan Blue @ The Rabbit Hole (10 p.m.)
- Kenny Eng @ The Rabbit Hole (6-9 p.m.)
- Ultimate '80s Party featuring Tiffany, BetaMaxx, DJ Jon B @ House of Blues
- The Paper Aces @ The Holding Company
- Event Horizon @ Fast Times
- Rock En Espanol with Zenith @ Border X Brewing
- The Moneymen @ Crossroads, House of Blues (FREE)
- Tighten Ups @ Pour House (9 p.m.)
- Joe Wood & the Lonely Ones @ Pour House (5 p.m.)
- Gilbert Castellanos @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Sophia Alone @ Martini's Above Fourth
- The Reflectors @ Wildwood Crossing
- Factory with Ayla Simone & Adam Salter @ The Office
- True Stories @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Flames of Durga, Leech, the Violent Color @ Til-Two Club
- DJ Freeman @ U-31
- The Siers Brothers @ Tio Leo's
- Backroads Band @ Renegade
- Liquid Blue @ Humphreys Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- Mercedes Moore @ Humphreys Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- Ponie & Scoo @ Navajo Live
- Upfunk @ Mr. Peabody's
- Rumors: 3 Year Anniversary Celebration @ Manhattan Bar
- BB & Co, DJ Ms Mo @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- MarcoSD @ Omnia
- Beats by Che @ FLUXX
- SD Union with TC, Cyantific, Flite & Dave Owen @ Spin
- Digital Cocoon White Out Party @ Kava Lounge