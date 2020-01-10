Let's make 2020 the year of planning ahead! We try to keep you posted about big show announcements and upcoming shows to keep an eye out for, but it doesn't mean we don't feel bad when we have to tell you that the big shows of the night — Tool at Viejas Arena, the King Khan & BBQ Show at Casbah, and Mandolin Orange at the Observatory North Park — are all sold out. That doesn't mean you don't have great options, like a free happy hour with Low Volts at Beerfish or Moans at Soda Bar. Dream hosts another dark night at Whistle Stop, Tusk bring a Fleetwood Mac tribute to the Belly Up, and Joachim Cooder appears at Museum of Making Music.

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020: