king princess

Return of the King

All your genre bases are covered tonight, from King Princess at the Observatory, Tony Bennett at Sycuan Casino and Ranky Tanky at the Conrad, Tuesday offers some great music.

By Rosemary Bystrak

By Rosemary Bystrak

Sometimes it's easy to glaze over listings because not everyone is immediately familiar, but tonight is a great night for a classic — like Tony Bennett at Sycuan Casino — or it might be great chance for new music discovery, like the experimental instrumental sounds of Brooklyn's City of the Sun at the Casbah or the Jack White-approved sounds of Mattiel at Soda Bar. Then, fresh off their Sunday Grammy win for Best Regional Album in American Roots Music is Ranky Tanky, who play back-to-back shows at La Jolla Music Society's the Conrad. Live a little this Tuesday, you just might find your new favorite act.

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020:

  • Tony Bennett, Antonia Bennett @ Sycuan Casino 
  • City of the Sun, Kiltro @ Casbah
  • Mattiel, Calvin Love @ Soda Bar
  • Ranky Tanky @ The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center (7 p.m., sold out & 9 p.m.)
  • King Princess, Kilo Kish, Early James  @ The Observatory (SOLD OUT)
  • John Mayall @ Belly Up (SOLD OUT)
  • Tim Pyles presents the Gorgeous Boyscouts, the Microphone Doctors, Three Kings @ The Merrow
  • Tiki Tuesday with The Garners @ Bar Pink
  • Orrin Evans Trio @ La Jolla Athenaeum
  • The Marcus King Band, Early James @ Music Box (SOLD OUT)
  • Irieality & Wes Maharas & DJ Edub @ The Holding Company
  • Techno Tuesdays with Nocturne & Techit Easy @ Blonde
  • Stephan Hillesheim @ Humphreys Backstage Live
  • Jazz Jam @ Fast Times
  • The Mike Dillon Band with Norwood Fisher of Fishbone @ Winston's
  • Metal Jam featuring Electro Magnetic & Mind Cell @ Winston's (6 p.m.)
  • Robin Henkel @ Crossroads, House of Blues (FREE)
  • Family Loteria with Anahuac, Analy, DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
  • The Reveliers @ 710 Beach Club
  • Charlie Arbelaez Presents: The Jazz & Cocktail Party @ Seven Grand
  • Adams Gone Funky: Soul Jazz Session @ Rosie O'Grady's
  • Lyrical Exchange (Open Mic) @ Queen Bee's
  • Aris Weathersby @ The Kraken 
  • Night Shift with DJ Ramsey @ The Office
  • DJ Lexicon Devil @ Pour House
  • The Works Jam @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
  • Zydeco Patrol @ Tio Leo's
  • Live Jam Session @ Wildwood Crossing
  • Open Open Mic Night with Ash Foster @ El Dorado

This article tagged under:

king princessTony Bennettcity of the sunjohn mayallmattiel
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us