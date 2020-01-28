Return of the King

Sometimes it's easy to glaze over listings because not everyone is immediately familiar, but tonight is a great night for a classic — like Tony Bennett at Sycuan Casino — or it might be great chance for new music discovery, like the experimental instrumental sounds of Brooklyn's City of the Sun at the Casbah or the Jack White-approved sounds of Mattiel at Soda Bar. Then, fresh off their Sunday Grammy win for Best Regional Album in American Roots Music is Ranky Tanky, who play back-to-back shows at La Jolla Music Society's the Conrad. Live a little this Tuesday, you just might find your new favorite act.
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020:
- Tony Bennett, Antonia Bennett @ Sycuan Casino
- City of the Sun, Kiltro @ Casbah
- Mattiel, Calvin Love @ Soda Bar
- Ranky Tanky @ The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center (7 p.m., sold out & 9 p.m.)
- King Princess, Kilo Kish, Early James @ The Observatory (SOLD OUT)
- John Mayall @ Belly Up (SOLD OUT)
- Tim Pyles presents the Gorgeous Boyscouts, the Microphone Doctors, Three Kings @ The Merrow
- Tiki Tuesday with The Garners @ Bar Pink
- Orrin Evans Trio @ La Jolla Athenaeum
- The Marcus King Band, Early James @ Music Box (SOLD OUT)
- Irieality & Wes Maharas & DJ Edub @ The Holding Company
- Techno Tuesdays with Nocturne & Techit Easy @ Blonde
- Stephan Hillesheim @ Humphreys Backstage Live
- Jazz Jam @ Fast Times
- The Mike Dillon Band with Norwood Fisher of Fishbone @ Winston's
- Metal Jam featuring Electro Magnetic & Mind Cell @ Winston's (6 p.m.)
- Robin Henkel @ Crossroads, House of Blues (FREE)
- Family Loteria with Anahuac, Analy, DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- The Reveliers @ 710 Beach Club
- Charlie Arbelaez Presents: The Jazz & Cocktail Party @ Seven Grand
- Adams Gone Funky: Soul Jazz Session @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Lyrical Exchange (Open Mic) @ Queen Bee's
- Aris Weathersby @ The Kraken
- Night Shift with DJ Ramsey @ The Office
- DJ Lexicon Devil @ Pour House
- The Works Jam @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Zydeco Patrol @ Tio Leo's
- Live Jam Session @ Wildwood Crossing
- Open Open Mic Night with Ash Foster @ El Dorado