Return of the King

Sometimes it's easy to glaze over listings because not everyone is immediately familiar, but tonight is a great night for a classic — like Tony Bennett at Sycuan Casino — or it might be great chance for new music discovery, like the experimental instrumental sounds of Brooklyn's City of the Sun at the Casbah or the Jack White-approved sounds of Mattiel at Soda Bar. Then, fresh off their Sunday Grammy win for Best Regional Album in American Roots Music is Ranky Tanky, who play back-to-back shows at La Jolla Music Society's the Conrad. Live a little this Tuesday, you just might find your new favorite act.

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020: