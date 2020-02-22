Transviolet Transcendence

Expect things to be super high energy tonight at the House of Blues Voodoo Room when alterna-pop group Transviolet hit the stage. They'll certainly be limited by the lighting on the small stage, but the intimacy of the room itself should make this a memorable night nonetheless. Meanwhile, the Casbah takes a turn for the dark side with dark rock band the Jackets (produced by King Khan himself), Bar Pink will get rowdy with longtime local faves Downs Family, and William Duvall of Alice in Chains plays an intimate show at Soda Bar.
Sounds Like San Diego: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
- Transviolet, Armors @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- The Jackets, the Loons, the Lavender Experience, Thee Allyrgic Reaction @ Casbah
- An Evening with William Duvall of Alice in Chains @ Soda Bar
- Downs Family, the Johnny Deadly Trio @ Bar Pink (8 p.m.)
- DJ Mike Delgado @ Bar Pink (10 p.m.)
- Booty Bassment with DJs Dimitri & Rob @ Whistle Stop
- DJ Claire's Unwind Yo'self @ Whistle Stop (5 p.m.)
- Punch Card, Roman Watchdogs, Midnight Track, Making Incredible Time, the Midnight Block @ Tower Bar (Free)
- The Benedetti Ensemble celebrate George Harrison @ Dizzy's
- Casual Yak, Drifting Roots @ Backstage, Amplified Ales (4150 Mission Blvd.)
- Transmission: '80s New Wave Dance Night @ Space
- War Fever, Southtowne Sham, Defeating the Purpose @ Winston's (5pm)
- Sandollar @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- The Visceral Infinities @ La Jolla Athenaeum
- Bump! Underground Disco with Bob Dazzla, Shige and guests @ Blonde
- Matt LeBarber (Album Release) @ Panama 66
- Amber Liu Tour X, Meg & Dia, Justin Park @ Music Box
- Zig Zags, the Well @ Pour House
- Tighten Ups @ Pour House (5 p.m.)
- Alternate Era @ SOMA
- Shindigs, Ice Cream Headache, Neutral Shirt + more @ Che Cafe
- Cumbia Night with DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- 200 West @ Metl
- Upfunk @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Damac @ Fast Times
- Inure, State to State @ Black Cat Bar
- Chloe Lou & the Liddells @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (5-8 p.m.)
- Eldorado Slim and the Commodore Hotel Orchestra @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-4pm)
- Country Brunch Live with the Sickstring Outlaws @ House of Blues
- DJ Quik, Tha Dogg Pound @ House of Blues
- Seattle's Best, A Nightmare on '80s Street @ The Holding Company
- DJ Smash @ De Oro Mine Co
- HappyRon, StrayCatPat, JT Moring @ La Mesa Spacebar (6:30 p.m.)
- Dirty Hooks, Long Lost Suns, Puerto @ Bancroft Bar
- R&B Block Party: Stop Light Edition @ Quartyard
- Aaron Goodvin @ Moonshine Beach
- John King @ Moonshine Flats
- Wolfman's Brother @ Winston's (2 p.m.)
- Eternal Night: Industrial, EBM, Goth @ Til-Two Club
- Headmaster Live @ Manhattan Bar
- Anarchy-X, Anthem, Blackout, Woke Up Dead @ Brick By Brick
- Lost Villains of the West @ The Rabbit Hole
- Poison Hearts, the Widows, Dethsurf @ The Merrow
- Steph Johnson @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Strictly Business w/DJs Edroc & KanyeAsada @ The Office
- Nathan Gibbard Quartet @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Fooz Fighters, American Idiots @ 710 Beach Club
- JD Crawford Band @ Renegade
- Sgt. Petty's Lonely Heartbreakers Club Band @ The Harp
- Celeste Barbier @ Mr Peabody's (4 p.m.)
- The Edge @ Mr Peabody's (8 p.m.)
- Border X Brewing 5 Year Anniversary in Barrio Logan @ Border X (3pm)
- DJ Junior theDISCOpunk, Wilder vs Fury II @ U-31
- 3rd Project @ Tio Leo's
- Tradewinds @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- Detroit Underground @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- Love and Theft @ Tin Roof
- So Petty: The Ultimate Tom Petty Tribute Band, Suckerfish @ Ramona Mainstage
- The Verge, DJ Autumn @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- BK Lounge with Dub B & Billie Knight @ El Dorado
- Spag Heddy, Effin @ Bassmnt
- Celebrate Local with Memo Rex, Susio, Josh Wallace, Kyle Perez, Trippy Pants @ Spin
- The Good Vibes Band, I-90 @ The Kraken
- La Revancha @ Navajo Live
- Flava D @ Bang Bang
- DJ Kyle Flesch @ FLUXX
- Augment Ft. Luke Mandala + Karma Black @ Kava Lounge