Transviolet Transcendence

Expect things to be super high energy tonight at the House of Blues Voodoo Room when alterna-pop group Transviolet hit the stage. They'll certainly be limited by the lighting on the small stage, but the intimacy of the room itself should make this a memorable night nonetheless. Meanwhile, the Casbah takes a turn for the dark side with dark rock band the Jackets (produced by King Khan himself), Bar Pink will get rowdy with longtime local faves Downs Family, and William Duvall of Alice in Chains plays an intimate show at Soda Bar.

Sounds Like San Diego: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020