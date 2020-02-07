Guilt By Association

We made it through this frigid San Diego weather and have made it to the weekend, and Friday night offers a ton of fun stuff all over town. The Casbah has a deep local lineup at the Casbah, including Sutton James, who just moved back from Arizona, performing with Pinkeye as his backing band. Over at the Holding Company, you can catch the island vibes of Fia, the smooth R&B of Xavier Omär at the Observatory, or dig the vibes of Queens rapper Homeboy Sandman at Soda Bar.
Sounds Like San Diego: Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
- The Heavy Guilt, Ten Bulls, Los Pinche Pinches, Sutton James ft. Pinkeye @ Casbah
- Homeboy Sandman, Quelle Chris, the Elephants in the Room @ Soda Bar
- Xavier Omär, Parisalexa @ The Observatory
- The English Beat, Warsaw Poland Brothers @ Music Box
- Hiroshima Mockingbirds, Low & Be Told, Tasmanian Brain Exchange @ Black Cat Bar
- FIA, Sandollar, CitySide, KL Noise Makerz KLNM, DJ Carlos Culture @ The Holding Company
- Death By Dancing: An all-genre dance night by Jon Blaj @ Whistle Stop
- Three Chord Justice @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- First Friday with DJs Artistic, Cros1, Johaz @ Bar Pink ($5 after 11 p.m.)
- Mochilero All-Stars @ Panama 66
- K. Prouty @ Metl
- Hip Hop vs. Punk Rock with OhCult, Boxcutta Maxx, KILLcRey, Missing Limbs @ Tower Bar
- The Classic Crime, Assuming We Survive, Thread the Lariat, Sounds Beyond Afterlife, Lost Dakota @ Brick By Brick
- The White Out, Carpool Tunnel, Lefties, Skulpin Bomb, Fockstail, Chorduroy, Leon Canoe, Remedelies @ Che Cafe
- Sentimentale - Fusion: Classical Meets Jazz with Camarada @ La Jolla Athenaeum
- DJ Williams' Shots Fired, Afrolicious @ Winston's
- Martin McDaniel@ Moonshine Beach
- Rituals: Darkwave Post-punk EBM Dark 80s Dance Night @ Space
- Whiskey, Cash and Roses @ Moonshine Flats
- BJ Jezbera & The Bad Mother Folkers @ De Oro Mine Co
- Zack Villere, Mulherin @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- The Next Best Thing @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Quel Bordel @ The Rabbit Hole (10 p.m.)
- Gina Sobel @ The Rabbit Hole (6-9 p.m.)
- Mike Massé @ Tenth Avenue Arts Center
- Reggae Night in CLMT @ Fast Times
- Rock En Espanol with Zenith @ Border X Brewing
- The Garners @ Blind Lady Ale House
- The Big Lewinsky @ Park & Rec
- Linda Anders Fundraiser @ Mr. Peabody's
- Veronica May, Lindsay White, Becca Jay @ The Merrow
- Gilbert Castellanos @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Brian Jones Rock’N’Roll, Something Contagious @ 710 Beach Club
- The Janice Edwards Trio @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Semisi & the Fula Bula @ Wildwood Crossing
- Tori Roze & the Hot Mess @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- DR3AMBR05, Secret Fun Club, Nathan Hubbard @ Til-Two Club
- All-Vinyl Happy Hour w/Monsieur Turbeau @ The Office (6 p.m.)
- DJ Kid Wonder @ U-31
- 3 Car Garage @ Tio Leo's
- Alicia Olatuja @ The Loft, UCSD
- Deborah Shepherd & Hickory Wind Band @ Renegade
- Wildside @ Humphreys Backstage Live (8 p.m.)
- Fuzzy Rankins @ Humphreys Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- Raney, Evans, Raney @ Navajo Live
- Gethen Jenkins, Sickstring Outlaws @ Ramona Mainstage
- En Stereo Total: '80s and Rock en Espanol @ Manhattan Bar
- Noche Latina con La Sonora Dinamita Show, George Villaseñor y su grupo Colour @ Oak Ballroom
- BB & Co, DJ Miss Dust @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- Sango (Soulection) w/ Savon @ Spin
- Size Queenz Presentz: Anything But Tech House @ Kava Lounge