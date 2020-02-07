Guilt By Association

We made it through this frigid San Diego weather and have made it to the weekend, and Friday night offers a ton of fun stuff all over town. The Casbah has a deep local lineup at the Casbah, including Sutton James, who just moved back from Arizona, performing with Pinkeye as his backing band. Over at the Holding Company, you can catch the island vibes of Fia, the smooth R&B of Xavier Omär at the Observatory, or dig the vibes of Queens rapper Homeboy Sandman at Soda Bar.



Sounds Like San Diego: Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

The Heavy Guilt, Ten Bulls, Los Pinche Pinches, Sutton James ft. Pinkeye @ Casbah

Homeboy Sandman, Quelle Chris, the Elephants in the Room @ Soda Bar

Xavier Omär, Parisalexa @ The Observatory

The English Beat, Warsaw Poland Brothers @ Music Box

Hiroshima Mockingbirds, Low & Be Told, Tasmanian Brain Exchange @ Black Cat Bar

FIA, Sandollar, CitySide, KL Noise Makerz KLNM, DJ Carlos Culture @ The Holding Company

Death By Dancing: An all-genre dance night by Jon Blaj @ Whistle Stop

Three Chord Justice @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado

First Friday with DJs Artistic, Cros1, Johaz @ Bar Pink ($5 after 11 p.m.)

Mochilero All-Stars @ Panama 66

K. Prouty @ Metl

Hip Hop vs. Punk Rock with OhCult, Boxcutta Maxx, KILLcRey, Missing Limbs @ Tower Bar

The Classic Crime, Assuming We Survive, Thread the Lariat, Sounds Beyond Afterlife, Lost Dakota @ Brick By Brick

The White Out, Carpool Tunnel, Lefties, Skulpin Bomb, Fockstail, Chorduroy, Leon Canoe, Remedelies @ Che Cafe

Sentimentale - Fusion: Classical Meets Jazz with Camarada @ La Jolla Athenaeum

DJ Williams' Shots Fired, Afrolicious @ Winston's

Martin McDaniel@ Moonshine Beach

Rituals: Darkwave Post-punk EBM Dark 80s Dance Night @ Space

Whiskey, Cash and Roses @ Moonshine Flats

BJ Jezbera & The Bad Mother Folkers @ De Oro Mine Co

Zack Villere, Mulherin @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues

The Next Best Thing @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista

Quel Bordel @ The Rabbit Hole (10 p.m.)

Gina Sobel @ The Rabbit Hole (6-9 p.m.)

Mike Massé @ Tenth Avenue Arts Center

Reggae Night in CLMT @ Fast Times

Rock En Espanol with Zenith @ Border X Brewing

The Garners @ Blind Lady Ale House

The Big Lewinsky @ Park & Rec

Linda Anders Fundraiser @ Mr. Peabody's

Veronica May, Lindsay White, Becca Jay @ The Merrow

Gilbert Castellanos @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel

Brian Jones Rock’N’Roll, Something Contagious @ 710 Beach Club

The Janice Edwards Trio @ Martini's Above Fourth

Semisi & the Fula Bula @ Wildwood Crossing

Tori Roze & the Hot Mess @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room

DR3AMBR05, Secret Fun Club, Nathan Hubbard @ Til-Two Club

All-Vinyl Happy Hour w/Monsieur Turbeau @ The Office (6 p.m.)

DJ Kid Wonder @ U-31

3 Car Garage @ Tio Leo's

Alicia Olatuja @ The Loft, UCSD

Deborah Shepherd & Hickory Wind Band @ Renegade

Wildside @ Humphreys Backstage Live (8 p.m.)

Fuzzy Rankins @ Humphreys Backstage Live (5 p.m.)

Raney, Evans, Raney @ Navajo Live

Gethen Jenkins, Sickstring Outlaws @ Ramona Mainstage

En Stereo Total: '80s and Rock en Espanol @ Manhattan Bar

Noche Latina con La Sonora Dinamita Show, George Villaseñor y su grupo Colour @ Oak Ballroom

BB & Co, DJ Miss Dust @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino

Sango (Soulection) w/ Savon @ Spin

Size Queenz Presentz: Anything But Tech House @ Kava Lounge