Boogie Woogie Nights

Though we're a week into the new year, it's still going to take some time for all of the touring bands to really start impacting and lots of them hold out for much later in the spring (for events like SxSW), but that's why we're so fortunate to have great local acts to keep us going. The Frets had a big year in 2019 and want to carry it forward in 2020, after playing a couple local festivals, being added to 91x radio's "Local Break," and tonight they're headlining the Casbah and will be joined by Lefties and the Industry. Meanwhile, Soda Bar has local rockers Lighterburns, the huge personalities of Sue Palmer and Laura Jane fill the bar at Tio Leo's, and guitar master Robin Henkel plays at House of Blues. If you are looking for out-of-towners, check out Austin punx Hotmom at the Che Cafe.
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020:
- The Frets, Lefties, the Industry @ Casbah
- Lighterburns, Droll, the Sudz @ Soda Bar
- Tiki Tuesday with Tiki Ami @ Bar Pink
- Hotmom, Rain on Fridays, Lucid Dream, Spirited Away @ Che Cafe
- Tim Pyles presents Supreme Confidence, Alternate Era, Island Heart @ The Merrow
- Sue Palmer & Laura Jane @ Tio Leo's
- Robin Henkel @ Crossroads, House of Blues (FREE)
- Adams Gone Funky: Soul Jazz Session @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Lyrical Exchange 7-Year Anniversary @ Queen Bee's
- Reggae Tuesdaze with Twisted Relatives, Resinators, DJ KNG MKR @ The Holding Company
- X Techno Tuesdays with Nocturne & Techit Easy @ Blonde
- January Berry Band @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Jazz Music Showcase @ Fast Times
- A la Carte @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- Wave Shapers: A Synthesis Exhibition @ Winston's (5 p.m.)
- Juan Gabriel Tribute Night, Family Loteria with Anahuac, Analy, DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- Lance Rodriguez Band @ 710 Beach Club
- Charlie Arbelaez Presents: The Jazz & Cocktail Party @ Seven Grand
- Stomp, Clap, Shake, Shout w/ Jupiter Records DJ Harry @ Til-Two Club
- Trans Conduit @ The Kraken
- Night Shift with DJ Ramsey @ The Office
- DJ Lexicon Devil @ Pour House
- The Works Review @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Live Jam Session @ Wildwood Crossing
- Open Open Mic Night with Ash Foster @ El Dorado