Boogie Woogie Nights

Though we're a week into the new year, it's still going to take some time for all of the touring bands to really start impacting and lots of them hold out for much later in the spring (for events like SxSW), but that's why we're so fortunate to have great local acts to keep us going. The Frets had a big year in 2019 and want to carry it forward in 2020, after playing a couple local festivals, being added to 91x radio's "Local Break," and tonight they're headlining the Casbah and will be joined by Lefties and the Industry. Meanwhile, Soda Bar has local rockers Lighterburns, the huge personalities of Sue Palmer and Laura Jane fill the bar at Tio Leo's, and guitar master Robin Henkel plays at House of Blues. If you are looking for out-of-towners, check out Austin punx Hotmom at the Che Cafe.

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020: