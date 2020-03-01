The French Connection

Christian French has gone from making YouTube covers to becoming an indie-pop powerhouse, and tonight, he makes his San Diego debut with a show at the Casbah — and it just might be one of those shows that people look back on in the future, either with regret of missing it or fondly recalling when the artist played such an intimate venue. Either way, you probably don't wanna live with that kinda FOMO. Meanwhile, Vacationer return to town with a low-key Whistle Stop show, Portland rockers Summer Cannibals take the stage at Soda Bar, and Walter Trout brings the blues to the Belly Up.
Sounds Like San Diego: Sunday, March 1, 2020
- Christian French, Rence @ Casbah
- Vacationer, Wavelengths, DJ Mike Wallace @ Whistle Stop
- Summer Cannibals, Ramonda Hammer @ Soda Bar
- Walter Trout, Jimmy Woodard Band @ Belly Up
- An Intimate Evening With Steve Poltz @ Music Box
- Uptown Rhythm Makers @ Panama 66
- Pocari Sweat @ Space
- Miguel Zenon Quartet @ Athenaeum Art Center, Bread & Salt (Logan Heights)
- Social Club Misfits @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Badfish: A Tribute To Sublime, Tropidelic @ House of Blues
- A Funghi Gathering @ WorldBeat Center Cultural Center
- Country Brunch Live with the Sickstring Outlaws @ House of Blues
- Synful Sundayz: DJ Bar1ne, DJ Birdy Bird @ Music Box (1 p.m.)
- The New Irving Flores Afro-Cuban Jazz Quartet @ Dizzy's
- Hot Club of Cowtown @ The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center (7 p.m. SOLD OUT & 9 p.m.)
- Rat Sabbath with DJ Ratty @ Bar Pink
- Gusto @ Backstage, Amplified Ales (4150 Mission Blvd)
- The Nowhere Men @ Fast Times (3 p.m.)
- Jazz Jam with Anthony Ortega @ Mr. Peabody's
- City of Angels Saxophone Quartet @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Mariachi Festival: Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Varla Jean Merman in "A Star is Bored" @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Salsa & Bachata @ Moonshine Beach
- Black Sabbitch, Up the Irons, Anesthesia @ Winston's (4 p.m.)
- Music with DJ Lexy @ Border X Brewing
- Jazz Jam @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Daydreaming All Ladies Takeover with Mal Eny, Scar, Ciara B @ Blonde
- Lost Monarchs @ Pour House
- The Illusionists @ Civic Theatre
- Reggae Sunday with the Irie Band @ U-31
- Uptown Top Ranking with Tribe of Kings @ The Office
- Urban Gypsys with DJ John Phillips @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (7pm)
- Rooftop Roots 005, Bontan @ Spin
- High Tide Society "Sunday Happy Hour" @ 710 Beach Club (5-8 p.m.)