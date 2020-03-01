The French Connection

Christian French has gone from making YouTube covers to becoming an indie-pop powerhouse, and tonight, he makes his San Diego debut with a show at the Casbah — and it just might be one of those shows that people look back on in the future, either with regret of missing it or fondly recalling when the artist played such an intimate venue. Either way, you probably don't wanna live with that kinda FOMO. Meanwhile, Vacationer return to town with a low-key Whistle Stop show, Portland rockers Summer Cannibals take the stage at Soda Bar, and Walter Trout brings the blues to the Belly Up.

Sounds Like San Diego: Sunday, March 1, 2020